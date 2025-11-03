Newsom Urges Americans to ‘Wake Up’ as High-Stakes Elections Loom

California Governor Gavin Newsom is sending a clear warning to voters ahead of Tuesday’s elections: it’s time to “wake up.” Sitting down with NBC’s Kristen Welker on Meet the Press, Newsom said he believes Democrats can win in key states like Virginia and New Jersey, but only if Americans recognize what is really at stake and turn out in full force.

“What the hell do we need to tell people to get them off their couch,” Newsom asked, frustration creeping into his voice. “‘Well, hold on, I may have liked his bluster, I may not have liked the last guy, but I didn’t sign up for this?’” His tone reflected the impatience of a politician who has seen too many voters tune out until it is too late.

The governor’s warning came in response to reports that the Trump administration is planning to use “strike teams” made up of National Guard troops that could be sent into U.S. cities. According to The Washington Post, leaked internal documents outline a “quick reaction force” of thousands of troops trained for crowd control and civil disturbance, with plans to be fully operational by early 2026. Supporters claim the move is about security, while critics warn it is a dangerous expansion of executive power with unclear limits and weak civilian safeguards.

President Trump’s decision to rely on National Guard units in Democratic-led cities has already stirred outrage. Thousands of soldiers have reportedly been deployed to assist immigration officers in raids and arrests, particularly in states like California, Illinois, and New York. Newsom called the deployments an abuse of power and accused Trump of “assaulting every institution that stands in his way.”

California has joined Oregon in a lawsuit to stop the federal government from sending California Guard troops to Portland, calling the order unconstitutional. Newsom said the move violates state sovereignty and promised to keep fighting in court. The state’s attorney general has also warned that another lawsuit is ready if Trump follows through on threats to deploy troops to San Francisco, which local officials argue would inflame tensions rather than restore order.

When asked if he trusted Trump’s Justice Department to handle these cases fairly, Newsom did not hold back. “Are you kidding?” he said. “I have confidence in the lower courts, and I’m holding hope that there’s one co-equal branch of government left, and that’s the judiciary.”

The debate over the National Guard’s domestic role has sparked fierce discussion nationwide. Legal experts and civil rights groups warn that allowing the military to police American streets could erode democratic norms. The Posse Comitatus Act, they note, was designed precisely to prevent this kind of military involvement in civilian life, protecting constitutional rights during moments of stress and uncertainty.

For Newsom, this is not just about policy, it is about waking voters up before the line between democracy and authoritarianism blurs any further. The governor, a likely contender for the 2028 presidency, kept his message simple and direct: “Wake up,” he said. “Because if you think what’s happening now is normal, it’s not.”