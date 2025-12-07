Newsom Trolls Trump by Hailing Biden as “Best President” in Viral Swipe

Gavin Newsom will never get over on trolling Donald Trump, and this time he did by posting a picture of former President Joe Biden with the overlay that reads “The Best President in Modern American History,” accompanied by the caption “TRUE.” The post comes from the press office of the Governor on their X handle, and they have made a habit of mocking the US President, evident over the last several months, seemingly beginning after Trump’s order on the National Guard troops into Los Angeles in June.

A few days ago their X handle reflected on a memo released by the White House disclosing that the president had undergone an MRI in October as part of preventative screening for men his age, says the memo from the physician. Sean Barbabella in a statement, said that the President’s physical exam comprised of “advanced imaging” that is “standard for an executive physical” in Trump’s age group. Barbabella concluded that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was “perfectly normal.”

I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM A PATRIOT. I AM ROOTING FOR MY PRESIDENT TO OVERTAKE NIXON AND BE NUMBER ONE. ON HIS BEST DAY NIXON COULDN’T MATCH DONALD’S CORRUPTION, LYING, ODOR, AND LOW ENERGY. ADD TRUMP’S TYRANNY, INCOMPETENCE, AND FACE – SORRY, NIXON, YOU WILL NEVER BE AS HATED. pic.twitter.com/TwiAXkMDZs — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) December 4, 2025

The California Governor mocked the releas,e apparently in a satirical press release, which is written by “Dr. Dolittle,” which is referred to as Hugh Lofting’s series of children’s books concerning a doctor talking to animals. Newsom is considered as the “healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history.” Critics are stating it as a reference to the typical way of Donald Trump embellishing as well as exaggerating his health or cognitive functions when reflecting on the medical tests to reporters. The letter continued in the same tone, consisting of a series of medical examinations, all exclaiming that these indicate perfect health, likening his bone density to that of a “redwood” tree. It seemed that the President’s heart rate seemed as if he was “meditating or just naturally enlightened and his cardiovascular scans were the “best we’ve ever.”

Gavin Newsom posted this – Trump’s MRI results. pic.twitter.com/9kBGxqIES1 — tim russ (@timruss2) December 4, 2025