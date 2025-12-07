News

Newsom Trolls Trump by Hailing Biden as “Best President” in Viral Swipe

Published on: December 7, 2025 at 9:19 AM ET

When trolling gets political, the gloves come off.

Gavin Newsom will never get over on trolling Donald Trump, and this time he did by posting a picture of former President Joe Biden with the overlay that reads “The Best President in Modern American History,” accompanied by the caption “TRUE.” The post comes from the press office of the Governor on their X handle, and they have made a habit of mocking the US President, evident over the last several months, seemingly beginning after Trump’s order on the National Guard troops into Los Angeles in June.

A few days ago their X handle reflected on a memo released by the White House disclosing that the president had undergone an MRI in October as part of preventative screening for men his age, says the memo from the physician. Sean Barbabella in a statement, said that the President’s physical exam comprised of “advanced imaging” that is “standard for an executive physical” in Trump’s age group. Barbabella concluded that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was “perfectly normal.”

 

The California Governor mocked the releas,e apparently in a satirical press release, which is written by “Dr. Dolittle,” which is referred to as Hugh Lofting’s series of children’s books concerning a doctor talking to animals. Newsom is considered as the “healthiest human currently alive or recorded in medical history.”

Critics are stating it as a reference to the typical way of Donald Trump embellishing as well as exaggerating his health or cognitive functions when reflecting on the medical tests to reporters. The letter continued in the same tone, consisting of a series of medical examinations, all exclaiming that these indicate perfect health, likening his bone density to that of a “redwood” tree. It seemed that the President’s heart rate seemed as if he was “meditating or just naturally enlightened and his cardiovascular scans were the “best we’ve ever.”

The conclusion of the letter pointed out several things Trump has done during his first year back in office, which highlight his being in ill health despite the fact that he repeatedly insisted of being in excellent health. “While we do not typically comment on the health of other elected officials, we are aware of a letter released today from the White House claiming that President Trump is in ‘excellent health,'” the letter said.

Newsom’s Press Office wrote in the release, “We’ll simply note that Governor Newsom completes full workdays without falling asleep in meetings, does not require ‘executive time’ to lie down and watch TV during work hours, and is able to stand upright without looking like the leaning Tower of Pisa,” Newsom’s Press Office wrote in the release.

