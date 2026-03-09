Newsom Rips ‘Putin’s Good Little Boy’ Trump While Warning U.S. Gas Lines Could Hit in Days

Gavin Newsom criticized President Donald Trump on Monday with a savage meme. The California Governor accused Trump of supporting Russia and warned that Americans might soon feel the impact of the Iran conflict at gas stations across the country.

Through social media, Newsom’s team labeled Trump “Putin’s good little boy” after the administration decided to waive some sanctions on Russian oil. They also questioned whether “Trump gas lines” would be coming soon.

This exchange occurred as oil prices rose, and global governments considered emergency measures to stabilize supply. Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia had started to cut output at two oilfields. Bahrain’s Bapco Energies declared force majeure after an attack on its refinery complex, and Iraq and Kuwait also reduced output.

Brent crude and U.S. benchmark oil both surged on Monday. According to Reuters, prices reached their highest levels since mid-2022 due to concerns over a prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Trump administration defended its choice to temporarily ease some sanctions on Russian oil. They argued that this move would relieve pressure on global markets. Reuters noted that the waiver would permit Indian purchases of Russian oil for 30 days. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the recent increase in gasoline prices was driven by “fear” rather than a real shortage. He added that officials expected this spike to be temporary.

Trump waives the Russia oil ban! Putin’s good little boy. https://t.co/fHFTUTfjpG pic.twitter.com/CZeTnlSUZn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 6, 2026

Despite this, the pressure is already apparent at the pump. Reuters reported that the national average price for regular gasoline reached $3.32 a gallon on Friday, a rise of 11% from the previous week. This marks the highest level since September 2024.

Diesel prices increased to $4.33 a gallon, up 15% week over week, the highest since November 2023. Trump attempted to downplay the impact in a Truth Social post on Sunday night, claiming that short-term oil price increases were “a very small price to pay for U.S.A. and World Safety and Peace.”

We already have long TSA lines because of, @realDonaldTrump. Are Trump gas lines coming soon, too? pic.twitter.com/qafnCRyNeH — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 9, 2026

Newsom has linked this price increase directly to Trump’s foreign policy. His press office has spent days highlighting that the Iran conflict is driving up fuel costs, affecting American families, especially in California, where pump prices typically exceed the national average.

One post from his office stated that Trump’s actions in Iran were costing Americans billions more at the pump this week. Another warned that gas price spikes were approaching quickly.

Worldwide, governments are discussing whether to release emergency reserves to stabilize the market. Reuters reported that the International Energy Agency called for a coordinated release of oil reserves during an online meeting with G7 finance ministers on Monday.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stated that the G7 agreed to keep monitoring the energy market and to take necessary steps to support supply, including the possible release of reserves.

For Newsom, the politics are clear. He aims to attribute rising fuel costs and any potential supply issues to Trump, as the White House claims the market shock will be short-lived. Whether Americans will see gas lines in the coming days is uncertain. However, the price shock is already significant, and the GOP will have to address it as the midterms approach.