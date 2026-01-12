Newsom Mocks Pam Bondi With Brutal Trump-Epstein Video Edit

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared an edited video targeting U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. The video combined footage of President Donald Trump admiring the construction of a new White House ballroom with past images of Trump socializing with Jeffrey Epstein. This came as pressure mounts over how quickly federal documents related to the Epstein case are being released.

In the original clip, Trump interrupts a televised meeting with oil executives on Friday. He walks to a window and looks at the construction site. “Wow, what a view,” he says. Newsom’s team posted the edited version on Sunday, replacing the outside view with footage of a younger Trump at Mar-a-Lago with Epstein in 1992.

Newsom’s post included a message to Bondi: “PAM BONDI, RELEASE THE FILES!”

Bondi’s office did not respond right away to Newsom’s post. Since a federal law was passed in November, the Justice Department has faced scrutiny over its record releases related to Epstein. The law allows for redactions to protect the identities of victims and other sensitive information.

By early January, the Justice Department had released less than 1% of the total Epstein-related documents. According to a court filing cited by The Guardian, the department had published about 12,285 documents totaling 125,575 pages. The total pool of documents could reach around two million.

Epstein, a financier, pleaded guilty in 2008 to a state-related prostitution offense in Florida. He died in 2019 while in federal custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Authorities ruled his death a suicide. Ghislaine Maxwell, a long-time associate, is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence after being convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking connected to Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

PAM BONDI, RELEASE THE FILES! pic.twitter.com/QU91h23E7x — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 11, 2026

Newsom’s post also mentioned Bondi’s earlier comments about an “Epstein client list.” In a 2025 interview on Fox News, Bondi claimed the “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now” for review. She described it as part of a directive related to records Trump had discussed declassifying.

The first half of the edited video focuses on Trump’s interest in a major White House construction project. The White House plans a privately funded ballroom, roughly 90,000 square feet, on the East Wing side of the complex, with estimated costs around $400 million. The administration stated that the project would allow for large events without needing temporary outdoor structures.

The Associated Press reported last week that the East Wing was demolished as part of the project. Officials cited structural problems, such as water damage and mold, and concluded that it was not cost-effective to preserve the building during construction. The AP also reported that the National Trust for Historic Preservation filed a lawsuit to stop the work, arguing that the administration skipped required review steps.

This Epstein controversy has had the Trump administration dealing with criticism from conservatives, who demand full disclosure of Epstein-related records, and Democrats, who claim the department has not met clear deadlines set by law. Bondi claims victim protections as a major reason for the slow pace, stating that hundreds of DOJ lawyers and FBI analysts were reviewing the materials.