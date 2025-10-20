Newsom Blasts “Reckless” Military Stunt After Shrapnel Strikes Vance’s Patrol Escort

California Governor Gavin Newsom tore into a high-profile Marine Corps demonstration at Camp Pendleton after shrapnel from an artillery shell rained down on a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was escorting Vice President JD Vance. No injuries were reported, but the patrol car was damaged, prompting an immediate halt to live fire and a swift investigation by the Marine Corps.

The incident unfolded during a choreographed beach assault and live-fire display staged to mark the Marine Corps’ upcoming 250th anniversary. A 155mm round detonated prematurely over a closed stretch of Interstate 5, scattering metal fragments that struck at least one CHP vehicle in Vance’s motorcade. Rail service and a long segment of the freeway were shut down as part of the safety perimeter, snarling traffic up and down the coast.

Newsom, who had criticized the plan before the event, unloaded after the mishap. “We love our Marines and owe a debt of gratitude to Camp Pendleton, but next time, the Vice President and the White House shouldn’t be so reckless with people’s lives for their vanity projects,” he posted on X. The governor’s office said he had raised safety concerns in advance about firing explosive ordnance over a major freeway, even with traffic stopped.

California Highway Patrol officials confirmed that shrapnel struck their vehicles during the demonstration. They described the blast as the result of an overhead detonation and said the scene was quickly secured while officials assessed damage and swept the area for additional fragments. The Marine Corps suspended further live fire and opened an inquiry into what went wrong.

Reports indicated that the demonstration placed Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth among the dignitaries observing from the beach while CHP officers managed the massive traffic closure on I-5. The round’s premature explosion turned a show of military prowess into a political headache, with Newsom and the White House trading blame over who insisted on pushing forward in an urban corridor.

National and local outlets detailed the scope of the disruption. A 17-mile stretch of the freeway was closed, while television reports said two CHP vehicles were struck and one was visibly damaged. The incident, which authorities emphasized caused no injuries, nevertheless fueled questions about the wisdom of staging live ordnance demonstrations near vital public infrastructure.

Witnesses said the premature detonation also sent fragments toward a motorcycle in the security detail, adding to the sense that the safety envelope had failed in dramatic fashion. The exercise was canceled after the explosion, and officials began reconstructing the sequence of events that led to the overhead burst.

Supporters of the event have argued that the Marine Corps has carried out countless complex exercises safely, including demonstrations designed to showcase amphibious capability. Newsom’s team counters that this was a unique risk profile, with explosive rounds arcing over a closed interstate and adjacent rail lines during a weekend travel window, a choice the governor labeled “reckless” in real time.

By day’s end, the facts were clear enough. A shell exploded where it should not have, pieces fell where they did not belong, and a police escort vehicle took the hit.