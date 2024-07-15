News Host Lashes Out at Taylor Swift's Fans for Committing This ‘Sin,' Sparking Backlash

A while ago, in a segment on Newsmax, host Greg Kelly launched a shocking critique against pop sensation Taylor Swift and Swifties, accusing them of committing a ‘sin’ by idolizing the star. Kelly’s comments have ignited a prominent reaction online, as he connected Swift’s immense popularity to political influence and religious transgression.

On his show, Greg Kelly Reports, Kelly expressed his discomfort with the intense devotion of Swift’s fans. While admitting he enjoys some of Swift’s music, Kelly took issue with what he perceived as the 'over-the-top worship' of the pop star. Displaying a concert image of Swift, he remarked, “They are totally over the top worshipping this woman. Have you seen any of the pictures of her in concert? I wouldn’t go myself. I don’t do that kind of thing anymore. But I think what they call it is, they’re elevating her to an idol. Idolatry. This is a little bit of what idolatry, I think, looks like. And you’re not supposed to do that. In fact, if you look it up in the Bible, it’s a sin! So, I don’t like that. And I’m also over this new boyfriend.”

Kelly did not stop mocking the fan following of Swift. He further speculated on the political ramifications of her relationship with Kelce, indicating it might be a ‘publicity stunt’ orchestrated to sway public opinion. He echoed similar concerns that Swift’s popularity could be leveraged by the Biden campaign in the upcoming election.

As per Mediaite, he remarked, “And she is going to use all of this popularity, potentially, against MAGA and for Democrats. She’s got a record of this stuff, a track record. So, some people think this is a massive psy-op. They’re gonna build her up and build up Kelce as well. Build them up, build them up, build them up, and then at the moment of truth, they’re going to endorse Biden.”

This led to a lot of outrage online, with many netizens chiming in to defend Swift. Moreover, various X users couldn't help but point out the apparent hypocrisy of Kelly's words and proceeded to use his quote against him. One X user alluded to Donald Trump's cult-like following and said, "Idolatry, you say? Check your side," before adding Google Images to support their argument. A different user told Kelly to 'shut up' before adding, "People on Newsmax saying that people think Taylor Swift is an idol. Someone needs to remind this dude. Trump supporters built a golden statue of Trump that they brought to CPAC. F-ck that hypocrisy shit."

Swift’s political engagement is well-documented, although she has stayed pretty quiet this time around. In 2020, she openly endorsed Joe Biden. During an interview, she remarked, "The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included."

Moreover, In 2018, she debuted her political stance on social media and wrote, "In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now…I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country," as reported by NBC News.

As if this wasn’t enough, during COVID, she also criticized Trump's stance and exclaimed, "Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early."