A tragic road accident on a Brazilian highway claimed the life of a 24-year-old newlywed bride. Samara Prado Martins was an architect who had married Thiago Oliveira Martins only a month ago. The couple was returning from their beach getaway in Brazil when misfortune struck them. The duo was alone in their car as they crossed near Ponta Grossa on the highway at around 7:50 a.m. on December 29. Their car unexpectedly rolled over onto the shoulder of the highway and overturned completely.

According to the Federal Highway Police, the couple managed to get out of the overturned vehicle. But tragedy struck them twice as a truck approached and rammed into their vehicle before they could move away to safety after emerging from the car wreckage. The impact was so severe that it killed Samara on the spot.

​As per reports, the truck was travelling on the carriageway when it crushed the overturned car that was still lying on the hard shoulder of the road. It apparently was not able to stop in time, leading to the subsequent crash.

​Thiago, on the other hand, survived after the truck struck them but was grievously injured. Such was the state of his wounds that he had to be airlifted and intubated during transport. He is admitted to a hospital in Ponta Grossa and is under intensive care.

Family and friends of the couple have confirmed that the duo was travelling alone in the car when they met with the accident. Samara’s parents, brother and sister-in-law were travelling in a separate car behind them. When they came to know about the accident, they turned back. The occupants of the truck were not injured after the clash. Surprisingly, the truck driver ended up veering off the road after colliding with the overturned vehicle.

​As the investigation is still on, authorities are examining all possible reasons that caused Samara and Thiago’s car to overturn in the first place. They are also examining why the collision could not be avoided, which would have saved the victim’s life.

A scene investigation has also been done.

Separately, another local report about the accident mentions that a 19-year-old woman was also treated on the spot by paramedics for minor injuries. It is still unclear in which vehicle she travelled, whether it was directly linked with the second crash or if something totally unnoticed had happened that fateful day on the Brazilian highway.

​Samara originally belonged to Dourados in Mato Grosso do Sul. She recently graduated in architecture and was working at a local firm. Ever since the tragic accident, social media has been filled with messages and tributes for Samara. Some have shared support for Thiago, who continues to fight for his life in the hospital. Meanwhile, authorities have flown the victim’s body to her hometown, where, according to authorities, she will be cremated.