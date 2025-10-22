Newborn Abandoned in New York: Police Hunt for Woman After Heartbreaking Discovery

A shocking incident in New York has left people numb, as a newborn baby girl who is still attached to her umbilical cord was discovered abandoned at Penn Station. It is one of the busiest subway stations in Manhattan, and the baby was found during the hectic Monday morning rush hour. Police say that the infant was wrapped in a blanket in a passageway, amidst thousands of people crossing the path every hour.

The good thing is, the very first people who spotted the baby rushed to save her. According to the authorities, the baby girl, who was left alone amid the chaotic midtown Manhattan, was primarily found by a commuter who wasted no time in informing the officers nearby. The police have said, “The infant was found unattended and wrapped in a blanket.” They further stated, “She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and listed in stable condition.”

MORE INFO: NYPD says the infant was found near the 23rd Street station around 8:30 a.m., wrapped in a blanket beside a bench. Surveillance footage is under review as detectives search for who left her there. — All News First (@allnewsfirst) October 20, 2025

The New York City police also disclosed surveillance footage on Tuesday, which features a woman whom they are trying hard and fast to identify. The clip is hardly a couple of seconds where she’s walking briskly on a city sidewalk, and in her hand, it seemed like a bundle, but the way she held it seemed like she was holding a newborn baby.

And thus, the woman is now wanted for questioning, and also concerning the fact that she vanished just before the baby was discovered. As per the detectives, this is now an “endangering the welfare of a child” case. On the other hand, the Administration for Children’s Services has also come up to ensure the safety and future care of the baby. A spokesperson confirmed in a statement, “A team from the city’s Administration for Children’s Services was deployed to ensure the ongoing well-being of the baby.”

The situation is indeed “heartbreaking” and “unimaginable” as described by the locals. A person even said to the reporters, “You see people rushing every day, but to think someone left a baby here… It’s just devastating.” Police have been consistently searching the area, and are going through the surveillance footage, and asking people, in case anyone recognizes the woman. Besides, still images from the footage of the person have also been circulated around Penn Station as well as nearby neighborhoods.

Amidst this situation the New York’s Safe Haven Law has also come up. As per the law, parents can safely surrender their newborns. But it should be handed over in some specific places like hospitals, police stations, or fire departments. No interrogation. People are highlighting this as a better option than just abandoning them in dangerous places.

An NYPD officer engaged in the investigation said, “This baby is lucky to be alive.” He further added, “If someone hadn’t found her when they did, this could’ve ended very differently.” As of Tuesday evening, the baby girl is under medical observation and is said to be in good health. On the other hand, the search for the woman is still going continues, with police asking people, if they have any information, they should immediately contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline.