New York Woman Threatens to Kill Trump, Claims She’ll Target a ‘Random’ Person First

40-year-old New York woman Jennifer E. Curran is making headlines after she launched fresh murder threats for Donald Trump and former U.S. medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci. Her alarming social media post has grabbed attention, where she proclaimed that her targets will get the most violent deaths as she will torture or blow them up, along with the entire planet.

Continuing her threatening post on Gettr, Jennifer further added that she’s serious about her plans and will probably begin executing them by first killing somebody randomly in her basement. Demanding people take her seriously, she wrote, “Might have to kill someone in my basement first before they take me seriously. I am dead serious. We will make a big shindig of it!!” The use of all-caps font in her posts led the U.S. Attorney’s Office to announce Curran’s immediate arrest during a press briefing.

The press release from the federal office further noted that Jennifer had even threatened anyone who tried to connect with her and traced her residence in Dansville. The complaint highlighted the possibility of a mass shooting by Curran and stated “…GETTR user ‘@Word_Smith’ who had posted various threats online, including a threat to kill the President, torture and kill Dr. Anthony Fauci, to kill individuals in their basement, and to commit a mass shooting.”

The screenshot provided along with the complaint shockingly revealed Jennifer’s explicit posts where she jotted down a nerve-wracking plan to murder Dr. Fauci as well as the U.S. President. She had written, “I am going to kill the president. I’m going to torture Fauci to kill him, then maybe bring him back to life to do it all over again. … and I might blow up this planet because I don’t think anyone on this planet deserves to spread their disgusting sickness to another.”

Authorities have not determined why Curran targeted Fauci and Trump. When the cops arrived at her home for the arrest, she was found in a totally bewildered manner. An FBI agent later detailed that her home was under construction and the aforementioned basement was decked up in Christmas lights. When they entered and scoured through the premises, the cops found Jennifer near the back of the home, looking very agitated. She had a hammer in her hand.

A 40-year-old Dansville woman is facing several charges for making a series of online threats before threatening to assault and kill investigators who went to her home, according to prosecutors.https://t.co/EyN2BNucj3 — 13WHAM (@13WHAM) December 10, 2025

As Jennifer was questioned for having posted the threatening messages, she admitted to doing it. Curran said she was extremely upset at the time, which led her to post the threats. In fact, the woman further alleged that her posts were directed at some social workers and police officers whom she wanted to hurt.

The complaint made a mention of one of Curran’s shocking statements, where she said, “I got my f—— weapon, and I can do whatever the f— I want to you a——-. I can post whatever I want. It’s called freedom of speech in this god-f—— fascist a f——- country.” At this point, Jennifer started to behave violently by flashing the hammer in her hand towards the cops. She demanded them to back off and step away before she assaults them.

In the tense of the situation, the prosecutors added that the cops, with great difficulty, had to snatch the hammer from her hands before they could take Jennifer into custody. During this time, the culprit remained violent, and allegedly said, “I am going to bite one of you. I’m going to kill all of you, you’re done … you better tell your families to hide!”

Curran faces charges of assault and resisting federal officers, with the hammer in her hand adding to the severity. The presence of a hammer in her hand further aggravated the charges against her. As such, she now faces up to 20 years in prison.