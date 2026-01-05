New York Teens Sentenced for Tragic Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old

Two upstate New York teenagers have received extended prison sentences for their roles in a shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy and injured his 7-year-old sister.

Jahaan Taylor, who was 14 when the shooting occurred on June 21, 2024, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. Elijah Mumford, who was 16 at the time, received a 15-year prison sentence followed by five years of supervised release.

According to NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo, investigators determined that shots were fired at a group of young children. Although police said evidence showed two guns were used in the crime, officers recovered only one firearm.

Ramone “Red” Carter was shot in the back and died at Erie County Medical Center that night, just two weeks before his fourth birthday. His 7-year-old sister was grazed by a bullet; neither child was the intended target. Buffalo police apprehended Taylor and Mumford several blocks from the crime scene.

A jury found Taylor guilty of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and second-degree assault. Mumford was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault, though a post-conviction motion later vacated the assault charge.

The jury deliberated for five hours following a four-day trial in October. Mumford was denied youthful offender status, and Taylor received the maximum sentence allowed as a juvenile offender.

“I commend the surviving victim for her courageous actions on the day of this crime and for bravely testifying before a jury,” Erie County District Attorney Mike Keane said in a press release. “I also want to acknowledge the responding officers who rendered immediate aid to ‘Red’ and those who swiftly apprehended the suspects moments after the shooting.”

Although defense attorneys reportedly argued that the defendants were children themselves, Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan responded, “You are not the victims here.”

Home Going Services For Baby “Red” Ramone Lucky Carter Are 11am Friday June 28th At Greater Royal Worship Center, Bury The Violence Appreciates The Family For Allowing Us To Serve 💙🤍❤️ As The Family Continues This Journey & Seeking Justice Please Keep Them In Prayer 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zZM6PVfWK9 — Bury The Violence Buffalo (@btvbuffalo) June 24, 2024

Carter’s mother, Shakenya Griffin, was among the family members who attended Friday’s sentencing.

“Because I don’t have my son, and them boys are still out here living,” Griffin said, according to ABC affiliate WKBW. “So even though they’re going to be in jail, they’re still living, and I don’t have my son. And I always wanted to have a baby boy, and my baby boy is gone. He’s with me, but he’s not here with me at all.”

Added Carter’s aunt, Kimberly Adams, “The doctor said 9:51 — that was his time of death. The whole room, everyone was crying — the nurses, the doctors, everyone was just devastated to see a baby lying there lifeless.”