New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s Former Deputy Chief of Staff Accused of Being Chinese Agent

Linda Sun stands accused of being a Chinese agent. She previously served as a high-ranking official at the Chinese Consulate in New York and as an aide to two New York governors, Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo. Sun and her husband, Chris Hu, are charged with money laundering and fraud.

Their trial, which will take place in Brooklyn, New York, centers on their alleged years-long work as agents for China. Reports claim that Sun shipped more than a dozen Nanjing-style salted ducks and received tickets to Carnegie Hall concerts and Lincoln Center ballets.

She is also accused of promoting the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda among New York state officials. In addition, prosecutors allege that the couple obtained millions of dollars, which they invested in real estate and luxury cars. Sun also reportedly intervened in meetings between Taiwanese government representatives and state officials.

Linda Sun, 41, is accused of acting as an unregistered operative for the Chinese Communist Party and using her position to influence Hochul and ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo into actions favorable to Beijing.Sun earned a government salary of $145,000, but was also receiving millions… pic.twitter.com/IrQPUWEZyv — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) November 11, 2025

She also removed any references to the Uyghurs in a Lunar New Year message. Prosecutors aim to uncover the Chinese government’s network of agents and their alleged attempts to influence U.S. politics. So far, Sun has been charged with visa fraud, violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, bribery, money laundering, and alien smuggling.

Her husband faces similar bribery accusations, reportedly involving millions of dollars in kickbacks from a COVID-19 protective equipment vendor. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, “Sun is alleged to have acted on behalf of the government of the People’s Republic of China (the ‘PRC’) and the Chinese Communist Party (the ‘CCP’).”

The statement further describes Sun as an undisclosed agent of the PRC and the CCP who used Chinese funds and influence to target New York state officials. The couple has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and their attorneys have not yet issued a public statement.

BREAKING.🚨 There it is. New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s former deputy chief of staff has been charged with being an espionage agent of the Chinese Communist Party. “Earlier today, in federal court in Brooklyn, an indictment was unsealed charging Linda Sun with violating and… pic.twitter.com/YSigOoSo6v — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 3, 2024

According to the indictment, Sun wrote, “I very much value my relationship with the consulate and have done many things to make the relationship between the state and the consulate flourish during my tenure with (Politician-1).” She went on to explain how she had stopped fostering ties with Taiwanese representatives after denying requests from the office. The indictment also includes another message that reads, “You are the most important hub connecting us with (Politician-1) and his team.”

The reference to “Politician-1” is believed to point to former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Earlier, Sun’s lawyer argued that the indictment failed to clearly define the alleged acts of fraud. The document outlines various events describing her activities over the years. Sun was born in China but is now a naturalized U.S. citizen who has worked with several Democratic officials.