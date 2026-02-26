New York: Blind Refugee Found Dead After Being Abandoned by Border Patrol Agents

Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a nearly blind refugee, was found dead in New York after he was abandoned by Border Patrol officials just five miles away from his home. The actions have sparked renewed outrage toward federal agents, leading to sharp criticism.

According to CNN, Shah Alam was a refugee from Myanmar who spoke little to no English. He was detained as President Donald Trump and his administration continue to implement aggressive immigration crackdown policies. Shah Alam spent a major part of 2025 in custody awaiting his trial on criminal charges.

A nearly blind refugee found dead in NY after being dropped off alone at a coffee shop by immigration agents @WGME pic.twitter.com/kutYZNSBou — Aysia Reed (@AysiaWGME) February 26, 2026

The charges were ultimately resolved with a misdemeanor plea deal. As authorities processed the refugee’s discharge from the Erie County jail, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office informed the Border Patrol about his release. Later, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that Shah Alam “was not amenable to removal.”

A spokesperson for CBP stated that the Border Patrol agents offered Shah Alam a ride to a coffee shop, which he accepted. They claimed that the destination was confirmed to be safe and comfortable rather than being released directly from the station. They added, “He showed no signs of distress, mobility issues or disabilities requiring special assistance.”

The incident happened last week. The report said that the police found his corpse five days later, around 8:30 p.m., four miles away from the coffee shop. The police department’s statement stated that homicide detectives were investigating the “circumstances and timeframe of events” since his release from Erie County jail that led to his death.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan released a statement on the city’s official website condemning the actions of the Border Patrol agents. He said that the agents abandoned a vulnerable man who could neither see nor speak English. He lambasted them for not making an attempt to drop him to a secure location.

The mayor claimed that Shah Alam’s death could have been prevented if the federal officers acted professionally and had some humanity in them. He demanded an answer for such an action from the CBP.

Sad and tragic news from the USA 💔 Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a blind Rohingya refugee, was picked up by Border Patrol agents. They later dropped him off five miles away from his home. He was reported missing on February 19 and has now been found dead. pic.twitter.com/AbwpVSWTe0 — Facts (@BefittingFacts) February 26, 2026

Ryan clarified that Buffalo is open to refugees and said that the least the government could do is “protect human dignity, not endanger it.” He added, “U.S. Customs and Bor der Protection failed that basic standard.”

Reuters reported that Mohamad Faisal, Shah Alam’s son, stated that his father was arrested because he had a misunderstanding with the police. Shah Alam was out for a walk using a curtain rod that he bought as a walking stick, lost his way and trespassed on a resident’s property.

Faisal claimed that the authorities did not inform their family or attorney where his father was dropped. Since he was illiterate and unable to use electronic devices, it left him stranded. Ultimately, this caused him to succumb to health-related problems, reports The Mirror.