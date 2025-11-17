Earlier, in October, the COLA adjustment was passed that would increase Social Security Benefits by 2.8% from January 2026. In addition to this, millions of Americans who are receiving Social Security benefits, disability benefits and veterans’ payments may see a boost of $200.

There is new legislation that is being proposed by Democratic Senators like Elizabeth Warren, Chuck Schumer and Ron Wyden, which would grant an extra $200 as a part of the Social Security Emergency Inflation Relief Act.

So far, it has been reported that the plan, if approved, would grant an extra $200 per month. However, it is a temporary plan and would be valid for 6 months starting from January 2026 and would go on till June/July 2026. This plan would include eligible recipients of Social Security retirement, disability, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), veterans’ disability/pension, and railroad-benefit programs.

In 2026, the only increase in the benefits is coming from the COLA adjustment, which would mean an extra $56, thereby making the average Social Security check $2,015.

However, if the proposal is approved, the retirees would see an extra $200 on top of $56 in their savings accounts for at least a six-month period.

These added benefits would come before any major deduction, like an increase in the Medicare premiums. As for any proposal introduced in Congress or the Senate, there are supporters and people who do not support this plan.

Those in support of this plan argued that they have been let down by the negligible increase in Social Security after COLA adjustments. They claimed that COLA has failed the expectations of the retirees and would not be enough to address the high inflationary pressure on older generations who rely on Social Security benefits for health care, housing and basic necessities.

The proposal for the $200 monthly payments has been justified as a temporary boost to help the seniors fight the rising costs without making it a permanent part of the benefits.

Though the plan is promising, it has not yet been passed. To make it viable, the proposal needs to pass both houses of Congress. Those proposing the plan have to convince the houses of its affordability and funding.

Those arguing against the plan claim that there would be a substantial rise in Social Security with COLA adjustments. However, it must be noted that the benefits of COLA would partly be offset by the rising premiums of Medicare. The standard Part B premium is expected to increase by $185, and the COLA adjustment would boost the Social Security benefits by $56, thereby reducing the net gain in Social Security.

On average, retirees would get less money in their direct deposit accounts from January 2026.

It is also an important point to remember that the proposed $200 of added benefits is a temporary solution for six months, and it would remain so unless Congress extends it.

If the plan gets its approval from both houses, the boost will be visible in the bank accounts from January 2026. SSI recipients would see the payment start on December 31, 2025.

Upon approval, the distribution of the extra fund would be through the same system that is currently being used to issue Social Security and related benefits.

The extra amount will be tax-free and will not impact eligibility for other assistance.