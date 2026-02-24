New Poll: Most Americans Say Country Is Worse Off Than a Year Ago

A majority of Americans believe the United States is in a worse position than it was a year ago, according to a new national survey released Monday. This comes as President Donald Trump prepares for the highly anticipated State of the Union address.

Sixty percent of those surveyed in a Marist College poll for PBS News and NPR think the country is worse off than a year ago. The survey included 1,462 adults, including registered voters, and was conducted from January 27 to 30. It has a margin of error of about three percentage points.

The poll also found that 55% of respondents feel Trump is leading the country in a “change for the worse.” This is the highest percentage recorded for that question during both of his presidential terms.

Public opinion about the state of the country has become an important measure of political mood ahead of the midterm elections. It historically affects electoral results and legislative priorities. With issues such as economic pressures, immigration policy, and judicial disputes dominating national discussions, the survey indicates that many voters feel uneasy.

The findings showed sharp party divides as about nine in 10 Democrats said the country is worse off, while around two-thirds of independents agreed. In contrast, roughly four in 10 Republicans said the nation was worse off, according to the poll data.

By a margin of 57% to 43%, respondents stated that the state of the union is “not strong.” This marks an increase from similar polling a year ago. The Marist director mentioned that the president faces a tough task in using the upcoming address to change perceptions.

Economic concerns remain a big issue, with many respondents pointing to inflation and cost-of-living challenges as reasons for their negative views. Although some economic indicators like GDP growth and employment rates may appear positive, many voters believe their personal financial situations have not improved.

Separate toplines from PBS News indicated that 57% of respondents disapprove of Trump’s management of the economy. This points to ongoing voter dissatisfaction regarding financial issues.

Views on democracy and governance were also part of the poll’s questions. About 78% of respondents see a serious threat to the future of American democracy. Additionally, 68% believe the system of checks and balances among executive, legislative, and judicial powers is not functioning well, which is an increase from last year.

The political climate reflected in the poll comes amid dramatic legal and political battles for the Trump admin that includes he use of executive power, immigration policy, trade issues, and the Supreme Court decision on his tariffs. With significant party divisions, voters’ perspectives on the national direction will likely continue to be a central focus for both parties.

Analysts suggest that polling on national mood and economic sentiment usually correlates closely with midterm election results. Widespread pessimism may influence voter turnout and preferences later this year.

In previewing his State of the Union address, Trump has tried to highlight policy achievements and propose initiatives related to the economy and border security. White House advisers have portrayed the speech as a chance for Trump to present his vision for the upcoming legislative agenda directly to the American people.

However, the latest poll indicates public support for that message may be limited. With six in 10 Americans saying the country is worse than a year ago, the president has a mountain to climb in getting his poll numbers up.