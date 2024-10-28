'New Girl' Star Recalls Sneaking Into a Diddy All-White Party: "I Did What I Had To..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

As allegations continue to mount against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, New Girl alum, Lamorne Morris, recently shared a story of sneaking into one of Diddy’s exclusive all-white parties in 2009. On the October 23 episode of The Lamorning After podcast, Morris, who played the character of Winston Bishop on the show, recounted how he and his friends managed to get into the exclusive event without an invitation, Newsweek reported.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs onstage at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023. (Image Source: Getty Images / Photo by Prince Williams)

Speaking to co-host Damon Wayans Jr., Morris admitted, “We snuck into a Diddy party in 2009.” Morris and his friends were determined to get in, managing to catch a ride on a shuttle van headed for the exclusive event. “All we knew was you had to be in white,” Morris recounted. “When we get in [the house], they asked for our wristbands. We didn’t have wristbands,” he disclosed.

Luckily, one of his friends went off and soon returned with an envelope holding five wristbands. “I don’t know how he got them,” Morris shared, suggesting that he may have “found them on a table.” Wayans Jr., reading out details from Diddy's indictment, joked that Morris’s friend must have had to do something sexual to get the bands. He quipped, “He was, like, covered in baby oil and exhausted." In response, Morris chimed, "'He’s like, 'I did what I had to do.'"

P. Diddy explain what you need to throw an "amazing party" in 2002 pic.twitter.com/T6cFELId45 — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 22, 2024

Wayans Jr. subsequently enquired if the party Morris attended was "before the freak offs" to which, the actor responded, "I'm sure he was doing freak offs then. But we didn't see one," adding that they had attended 'a day party.' Wayans Jr., who was invited to some of Diddy’s events, clarified that he experienced only the 'normal' side of the rapper’s infamous gatherings. “That’s the thing. I think they’re getting conflated that there was the regular party and the freak-offs,” he explained. However, he noted, “I remember there being beds outside or something. And chains.”

A video of Diddy collecting everyone’s phones before one of his yacht parties resurfaces online.

pic.twitter.com/7JQHOHQ4N6 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 15, 2024

During the segment, Morris acknowledged that he 'was not surprised' when news of Diddy’s legal troubles broke. Wayans Jr. agreed that he wasn’t either, partly because he found Diddy 'a big weirdo.' Meanwhile, he had only positive remarks about Diddy’s family, particularly his son Quincy, describing him as 'super chill and normal.'

Sean “Diddy” Combs' children recently spoke out after his arrest on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. They stood by him in court as he sought bail, which was ultimately denied. Law&Crime’s Elizabeth Millner @_emillner breaks down what Diddy’s kids had to say. pic.twitter.com/AmnkjOE1UH — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) October 25, 2024

Additionally, Wayans Jr. expressed skepticism about the charges Diddy now faces. He stated, “I don’t know if everything that everybody’s saying is true.” Morris joined in, joking about the exaggerated nature of some of the claims. “There’s, like, small details that are not true. Like, no, he didn’t purchase the baby oil himself. It was not a thousand bottles,” he remarked.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo says he will “fight like hell” to get him released following Diddy’s indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.



“He’s not guilty, he’s innocent of these charges.” pic.twitter.com/uPjlJ4PbXC — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 17, 2024

On September 16, Diddy was arrested on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and coercion. In an unsealed 14-page indictment, prosecutors accused him of orchestrating 'freak offs' and using his business empire to cover up illicit activities, as per Us Weekly. Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty, remains detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits his May 2025 trial.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)