‘Never Been Busier’: Former Trumper Helping People Escape MAGA Is Growing Fast

Rich Logis used to be the guy in the red hat handing out call scripts and firing off talking points. Now he’s the guy in a different red hat, stamped Leaving MAGA, coaching disillusioned conservatives through the messy exit ramp out of Trump World. His fledgling nonprofit, Leaving MAGA, was born in 2024 and he says demand is exploding. “We’ve never been busier,” Logis tells followers in regular updates, as he juggles support groups, media hits, and a steady stream of DMs from people quietly looking for the door.

Millions first met Logis last summer on the Democratic National Convention’s big screens in Chicago, where the former MAGA podcaster confessed his years backing Donald Trump were a “grave mistake.” He urged Republicans to cross the aisle for Kamala Harris and later signed on with “Republicans for Harris” in Florida, a jaw-dropper for those who remember him as a marquee MAGA hype man. The moment wasn’t rumor, it’s on tape and in local press write-ups.

Seen at a protest today. pic.twitter.com/xQQVRlntdu — Leaving MAGA. Founded by Rich Logis 🇺🇸 (@LeavingMAGA) April 5, 2025

So what flipped the switch? Logis says it wasn’t one thing, but a slow burn, COVID handling, “Stop the Steal,” and the Jan. 6 attack, followed by what he calls a constant cycle of “chaos.” He describes the movement as a community that can eclipse your real life, where outsiders feel like enemies and dissenting facts get shut out. That’s the core of his pitch now, break the information silo, diversify your sources, and you might be shocked what changes. He repeats that message on podcasts, YouTube appearances, and social posts designed to reach skeptics where they are.

Leaving MAGA isn’t just a slogan, it’s a registered nonprofit with both 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) arms, complete with public financials and IRS IDs listed on its site. Early filings show a shoestring operation, a handful of program expenses, modest net assets, and part-time leadership, that nonetheless punches above its weight online. For a group built to help people change their minds, and their social circles, agility may be the point.

I finally stepped out of the MAGA echo chamber, and I realized Trump had been lying about pretty much everything. – Rich Logis, former Trump supporter, speaking to the Democratic National Convention pic.twitter.com/8Jr46Jn61y — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 19, 2024

The playbook is part support group, part deprogramming 101. Logis hosts virtual sessions, posts testimonials from ex-MAGA voters, and publishes “how to talk to your MAGA loved one” guides that stress empathy over dunks. He’s also blunt about the cost of leaving, lost friends, fractured families, awkward holidays. The bet is that meeting people with empathy, not shame, can pry open a conversation, especially for those who feel politically ‘homeless.’

Is there really a constituency for this? Judging by the inbox, yes. Logis says he hears from 2024 Trump voters who are now rethinking everything, along with spouses and adult kids asking how to reach the true believers at the dinner table. Some show up voluntarily, others are recruited after arguing with him online and then sliding into DMs for a private chat. It’s not glamorous work, but the supply is endless in a country where politics has morphed into identity.

His critics call it grift or therapy cosplay. But the counterpoint is simple, if people want a way out, someone has to hold the door. With Washington locked in trench warfare and right-wing media still humming, “de-radicalization” has become a cottage industry. Leaving MAGA is one of the tiny outfits trying to make that abstract idea operational, one Zoom, one skeptical text thread, one awkward coffee at a time. And if Logis is right about the demand spike, he’ll be wearing that Leaving MAGA cap for a while.