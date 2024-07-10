Netizens Troll Eric Trump for Saying Donald Was ‘Elected Due to Divine Intervention’: 'God Complex'

Several members of former president Donald Trump's inner circle were present at a 'Night of Prayer for the Trump Family and the Nation' livestream event hosted by self-proclaimed prophet, Amanda Grace, in January. Eric Trump, his wife Lara Trump, and Trump family attorney, Alina Habba also attended the same. Eric's words praising his father, however, didn't sit well with many on social media.

Eric Trump: My father was elected due to "divine intervention". God is "looking down and guiding him every single day." @RightWingWatch

pic.twitter.com/XZouWMkF1r — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) July 5, 2024

During the interview, Eric made a statement about his father being led by God. He said at the time, "I think he’s created the greatest political movement in history. And I really do believe that someone, something is looking down and guiding him every single day because there’s no way in the world he could have been where he is today without the intervention of God. I feel it. I know it. I really do believe that there’s divine intervention there. I think somebody was guiding him. He’s a remarkable father."

I can’t speak for God as a Christian but I can say God doesn’t support people who are criminals, thieves, sexual predators or who attack others just because they lost. — Bruno Chieco (@BrunoChieco6) July 5, 2024

Netizens were both amused and upset by his assertions. An X user wrote, "I can’t speak for God as a Christian but I can say God doesn’t support people who are criminals, thieves, sexual predators, or who attack others just because they lost." Another called it 'God Complex' and slammed, "Were these kids abused or something...That is a bizarre thing to say! Or is he making the case that his Father was chosen by God to rule the United States? I think the truth is Trump might have a God complex!"

They convince me that their god doesn’t exist, because if he existed lightening would be striking. — Patty Cooper (@pattyb4c) July 6, 2024

Reiterating similar sentiments, a person argued, "Goebbels' speeches and writings, frequently suggested that Hitler's rise to power and the success of the Nazi movement were not merely political phenomena but were guided by divine intervention. For example, Goebbels often implied that Hitler was sent by Providence to rescue Germany from the chaos and humiliation of the post-World War I era and to restore the nation to its rightful place in the world." Meanwhile, another critic quipped, "God is keeping an eye on Donald Trump, alright, and it isn't to make sure he gets into heaven. It's to make sure he doesn't."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Megan Briggs

Donald, on one occasion, also retweeted a message from an anonymous sender who compared him to Jesus, citing the Bible text Psalm 109:3-8. As per Newsweek, he wrote, "They have also surrounded me with words of hatred and fought against me without a cause. In return for my love, they are my accusers, But I give myself to prayer. Thus they have rewarded me evil for good, and hatred for my love. Set a wicked man over him, and let an accuser stand at his right hand. When he is judged, let him be found guilty, And let his prayer become sin. Let his days be few, And let another take his office."