California Democrats’ Attempt at Mocking Trump With Chicken Balloon, Backfires: “Divine Intervention”

In a twist of fate, an attempt made by California Democrats to mock former President Donald Trump with an inflatable chicken balloon ended up being blown off course. The ambitious stunt, meant to draw attention to Trump’s recent criminal conviction, was nearly thwarted by the very elements that activists hoped to harness for their spectacle.

The 33-foot ‘Trump Chicken’ adorned with a golden comb-over and thick eyebrows, was dressed in a black-and-white striped inmate jumpsuit. The comical poultry prisoner was set to float through the San Francisco Bay, emphasizing what many see as Trump’s fitting retribution. However, as the balloon’s handlers soon discovered, the Bay’s notorious winds had other plans.

Netizens were quick to react. A user wrote, “Trump should adopt this and sell them online.” Another echoed, “I hope Trump sells a mini version and makes a few more million.” @JoinPatriots added, “NGL Trump chicken goes hard. I want one.” Chiming in, a MAGA supporter opined, “That's called divine intervention lol.” Others agreed, with a user asserting, “Everything the Democrats touch turns to shit.”

Danelle Morton, the self-proclaimed ‘head chicken tender’ spearheaded the effort. On the day of the event, she and her team faced winds surpassing 25 mph, making it nearly impossible to keep the balloon upright. She remarked, "We had a hard time getting the chicken up on his feet." As per The Mercury News, the reasoning behind the stunt can be understood from an earlier remark made by Morton. “We are amazed that they’re holding a multimillion-dollar fundraiser for [Trump] after he’s been convicted of 34 felonies. Should a criminal run the country? Somebody needs to stand up and say no,” she had stated.

Despite these setbacks, the 'Trump Chicken' managed to make a brief appearance, bobbing through the waters near San Francisco’s Marina Green. It paraded around iconic spots such as Pier 39, Crissy Field, and the Palace of Fine Arts before ultimately finding refuge in a nearby harbor. The spectacle drew both jeers and cheers, capturing the attention of passersby and media alike.

Trump was convicted by a 12-member jury on all 34 felony counts related to hush-money payments during his bid for the White House in 2016. The former president's attorney, Todd Blanche, applauded Trump’s reaction post the conviction. He exclaimed, “I was shocked at how he took the verdict. He just stood there and kind of took it. And I think had a lot of appropriate solemnness for the moment that made me very proud to be sitting next to him when it…was happening,” The Hill reported. Blanche added, “He’s not happy about it, but there’s no defendant in the history of our justice system who’s happy about a conviction the day after. But I think he knows there’s a lot of fight left and there’s a lot of opportunity to fix this and that’s what we’re going to try to do.”