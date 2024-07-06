Netizens Think Barron Trump Looked 'Trapped' When Golfing With Donald: "I Feel Sorry for the Son"

In a rare public appearance, Barron Trump joined his father, Donald Trump, on the golf course, but it was not the picturesque father-son outing one might expect. Captured in a video shared on social media, Barron, now 18, appeared visibly uneasy, as per many on the internet, as he sat in the passenger seat of a golf cart driven by his father. This brief glimpse into their dynamic has ignited widespread speculation and curiosity about the youngest Trump’s feelings toward public life.

I feel sorry for the son. He is trapped. — Snard, Snord and Snid (@MoonChannelOne) July 4, 2024

As per Newsweek, Donald, the presumptive Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, used the golf outing as a platform to discuss his recent debate with President Joe Biden. In the video, the ex-prez boasted, "...kicked that old broken-down pile of crap. He just quit you know. He's quitting the race. I got him out of the race. And now that means we have Kamala [Harris]. I think she's going to be better. She's so f****** bad. She's so pathetic. Can you imagine that guy dealing with Putin and the President of China who's a fierce person? He's a fierce man, a very tough guy. They just announced he's probably quitting."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Wilson

As the real estate mogul ranted, Barron remained silent, his discomfort palpable. His presence in the golf cart seemed more obligatory than voluntary, a stark contrast to his father’s animated demeanor. The younger Trump’s reluctance to engage or even react to his father’s controversial comments was evident, and it painted a picture of a young man caught between familial loyalty and personal discomfort.

Barron looks absolutely miserable. — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 4, 2024

As per The Sun, this isn’t the first time Barron has appeared out of his element in the public eye. Unlike his half-siblings, who have embraced the spotlight, Barron has largely stayed out of public view. His quiet demeanor and preference for privacy became more apparent earlier this year when he declined an opportunity to serve as a Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention. His mother, Melania Trump, confirmed via a spokesperson, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments."

Poor Barron. — GirlwithaGun (@HaleyGirlWaGun) July 4, 2024

As such, the viral video has stirred a variety of reactions. Critics of Donald seized the opportunity to lash out at his crass language and aggressive demeanor, whereas his supporters agreed with the GOP frontrunner's viewpoint. Others expressed sympathy and concern for the youngest Trump child. One user said, "Only time I ever saw Trump with baron. Did it for photo op. Who names his son Baron? A wannabe king and despot." Similarly, another individual mentioned, "...I hope he isn’t caught in an echo chamber and has an escape."

Moreover, the Biden-Harris team issued a statement slamming Donald, "The American people have already seen low after low from Donald Trump. They have seen again and again his disrespect for women, his disdain for Black Americans, and his complete disregard for our democracy and our democratic norms. Today, Donald Trump, while golfing and avoiding the campaign trail, hit a new rock bottom: caught on tape saying that Vice President Harris, who made history as the first Black and first Asian-American woman elected to the office, is 'pathetic' and 'so f***ing bad.'"