Netizens Slam Team Trump for Selling Trump Shooting Tees: "They Always Find a Way to Grift"

The internet is going gaga over the recent edition of merchandise being laid out by Trump supporters hours after his assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Hundreds of products have been listed online and in stores, featuring the historic image of Donald Trump defiantly raising his fist in the air after surviving the bullet that missed him by a whisker, as per The Washington Post.

On X, a user, @SnarkyPoston, drew attention to the act of capitalizing on a tragedy. "Trump supporters already have a t-shirt with Trump being carted off with his fist raised. They always find a way to grift." Another shared an image of a store with the merch and remarked, "Just hours ago, Donald Trump was attacked, and now there are already T-shirts in support of him. America is really fast," while @George1BR deemed it 'emblematic.'

Proceeds from this shirt will go towards the Trump campaign.https://t.co/QCnfmjRh16 pic.twitter.com/RZN6zqUKHz — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) July 14, 2024

An X handle however pointed out, "That's how election campaigns run." Disagreeing, @follow_d_light argued, "It's called making money off the situation." Chiming in, a netizen condemned, "Somebody was killed in this incident and others were critically injured. You’re selling t-shirts?" Others agreed and echoed, "This is distasteful and Trump would agree."

100% of profits from this shirt go to Trump’s campaignhttps://t.co/AUeoyZ6XPT pic.twitter.com/eS18aZNl2o — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) July 13, 2024

The image in question was clicked by Associated Press photographer, Evan Vucci. Several merchandising websites launched graphic tees featuring the same as Trump post-attack became a symbol of resistance for many. Merchandises with phrases 'fight, fight, fight', 'bulletproof', and 'fight for America' also became a hit. Similar stickers that read, 'grazed and unfazed', also grew quite popular.

If it’s true that one of those in attendance lost their life, why not spilt the proceeds with the family? — Col8rty (@col8rty) July 13, 2024

Statements condemning the act poured in from across the world. Ambassador Xie Feng on behalf of Chinese President Xi Jinping, tweeted, "President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathies to former President Trump for the shooting incident. We wish Mr. Trump and all the injured a speedy recovery." Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also penned, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured, and the American people."

Trump himself took to Truth Social and expressed, "I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country." Assuring the public of his well-being, he added, "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, and shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"