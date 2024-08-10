Netizens Slam JD Vance for ‘Stalking’ Vice President Kamala Harris: "Women Don’t Owe You Their Time"

J.D. Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, has become known for his eccentric and odd decision-making. His most recent excursion to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was the same. Vance defied convention and walked directly to the plane of his political opponent Kamala Harris after his plane landed on the same airport tarmac as that of the Vice President. As videos capturing Vance approaching Air Force 2 circulated online, netizens flocked to voice their thoughts on his bizarre conduct.

An X user described Vance as 'creepy' and 'weird' and added, "When the felon sent JD Vance to 'bracket' MVP Harris at her events, we didn’t think he’d actually start stalking her on the tarmac! That’s creepy and weird...make sure that’s the closest he’ll ever get to Air Force 2."

Another social media critic wrote, "JD Vance tried to confront VP Harris near Air Force 2 for not taking questions!? Let me say this to JD Vance and anyone else...women don’t owe you their time. They don’t owe you shit. She’s Vice President of the United States, a position you will never reach. She has shit to do."

Another detractor voiced their disapproval and argued that Vance is increasingly losing the support of women voters. "I didn’t think there was a way for JD Vance to lose even more women voters, but seeing him trying to stalk Kamala Harris on a tarmac is the way to do it. Every woman has a story of a creepy man doing creepy shit. JD fits the bill."

Others, however, supported Vance. An individual pointed out, "Oh, please. Can you sense my eyes rolling? She wants to be President of the United States. You can’t expect her to not be part of the rough and tumble of politics. He wasn’t 'stalking' her. Jeez o’ Peet’s. Put your victimhood card away." In a similar vein, a user penned, "That 'woman' is running for public office. If you respect women, you would treat both as equals and not someone who needs protection from scrutiny."

Interestingly, Vance chose to explain his actions to reporters. He stated that he wanted to challenge Harris about her unwillingness to engage with reporters. He quipped, "I just went to check out my future plane. I also wanted to say hello to the Vice President and ask her why she... refuses to answer questions from the media." He added, "I had a little bit of fun."

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Drew Angerer

But Harris and her campaign staff weren't laughing off Vance's antics. In reaction to the unusual meeting, Harris campaign spokesperson, Ammar Moussa, released a statement. As reported by The Hill, it read, "Just to clarify... JD Vance is flying around the country following Vice President Harris. He approached her plane today because he just wanted to talk. And now he’s begging her for a debate? This is getting weird."