Netizens Slam Eric Trump for Saying Black Americans’ Votes Are Swinging Over to Ex-Prez ‘In Spades'

Eric Trump ignited a storm of reactions online after claiming that Black votes are gravitating towards his father, Donald Trump, ‘in spades.’ His comments came during an interview on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, where he argued that his father’s recent criminal conviction would ultimately benefit him in the 2024 presidential election.

eric trump on Sunday: Black voters are "swinging over to Donald Trump in spades.”



New Echelon Insights poll Monday: Only 4% of Black voters say they were definitely voting for trump, down from 14% before the verdict. — Covie (@covie_93) June 3, 2024

The internet quickly reacted to his remarks, with many criticizing his choice of words. An X user questioned other Black Republicans: "Hey @SenatorTimScott and @RepDonaldsPress, do you agree with the convicted felon's son Eric Trump? The Black vote is swinging over to Donald Trump in 'spades.'" Meanwhile, others highlighted the insensitivity in his choice of the word 'spade,' an extremely offensive word used for black people. Another user pointed out, "Not to mention saying they’re…‘swinging,’" while another commented, "'In spades"? Really @EricTrump? Y'all just can't help but be racist, can you?"

Black spade voters? Is this Eric Trump guy letting that anti-black trope pass his thin wispy lips. pic.twitter.com/a5oLkPKfIH — Reparations 2024 (@RunTheChecks24) June 3, 2024

However, MAGA supporters defended Eric. A user opined, "Today I see all the left-wing influencers saying @EricTrump used the word spades referring to the Black community. In no moment did he do that. Listen to the complete interview. What does the phrase "in spades" mean? To have something “in spades” means to have it in abundance or to a large degree."

Host Maria Bartiromo questioned Eric, “Everybody wants to know what this verdict means for the presidential election. Will President Trump be able to run and win? Will he be able to do the things that he was planning on doing for the campaign to be victorious in November?” In response, Eric claimed that the guilty verdict on 34 felony counts had sparked unprecedented support. He remarked, “Well, Maria, as I walked out of that courthouse that day, I said, ‘May 30th, 2024, might be the day that won it for Donald Trump.' I’ve never seen this country more upset about what’s happening.”

I don’t think his use of the word “swinging” was coincidental, either. — sokabuko (@sokabuko) June 2, 2024

As per Mediaite, Eric maintained that his father's conviction had been a significant fundraising boost for his campaign and would galvanize support among voters disillusioned by the judicial system. He said, “The swing of independent voters after this conviction has been unbelievable because no one believes it. And you know, they’re feeding him...certain segments of the population that he might not have had in 2016 and 2020...because for the first time, they realize that the system’s coming down, that he’s the victim. He’s the victim that oftentimes some of their communities were.”

I came here to say, “Interesting choice of words!” Anyway, they know exactly what they’re saying, and why they’re choosing particular words. — Paula (@paula_cokerp1) June 2, 2024

Eric continued, “And you see them swinging. Look at the African-American vote, right? That’s swinging over to Donald Trump in spades. Look at the Hispanic vote over the last couple of years. You know, look at the youth vote right now, Maria. I mean, we’ve never had more youth support out there and people know exactly what’s going on and they want a strong country again.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

As per ABC News, the former President himself has echoed similar sentiments, claiming that his legal challenges endear him to Black voters. A while ago, Donald told a group of Black conservatives, "I got indicted a second time and a third time and a fourth time, and a lot of people said that that's why the Black people like me because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against. And they viewed me as I'm being discriminated against. It's been pretty amazing."