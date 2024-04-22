Netizens Slam Donald Trump for Saying “I Speak in Long Complex Sentences”: “Diarrhea of the Mouth”

Donald Trump is on track for a possible election do-over with Joe Biden in November, but this time, he's balancing his campaign with some high-stakes legal showdowns. Meanwhile, recently in a viral audio, Trump said, “I speak in long complex sentences, and I have a lot of material in each paragraph…I talk about a lot of different things and cover a lot of territory.” This audio surfaced after an X figure shared it recently. However, it didn't sit right with netizens, who promptly began to mock him.

One person wrote on X, "It’s called diarrhea of the mouth, kind of like that other issue he purportedly has." Another person wrote, "Always propping up his fragile and over-inflated ego . . . which is actually driven by his own insecurities. Underneath all that bluster is somebody who lacks self-confidence and has never quite figured out how to love himself. It is the way with all braggarts & bullies." A third user wrote, "Fixed it. I think he meant: I wish I could speak in long complex sentences, and I wish I had a lot of material in each paragraph…I wish I could talk about a lot of different things and cover a lot of territory."

A fourth user wrote, "FIFY: I speak in long ~complex~ (meandering nonsensical) sentences, and I have a lot of (random unrelated) material in each paragraph…I talk about a lot of different things (without actually saying anything) and cover a lot of (meaningless rhetoric-driven) territory.” Another person mocked him and said, "In bizarro talk that means: “I don’t know anything about anything and I talk aimlessly until I run out of air.” Sad!" Moreover, as detailed by Newsweek, Trump has faced repeated criticism for a series of slip-ups during his campaign speeches.

Earlier in March this year, Ron Filipkowski shared a tweet along with a video clip. He wrote, "Montage of 32 clips from Trump’s two speeches yesterday where he mispronounced words, got confused, mixed up names, forgot names, and babbled insane nonsense." The ex-president has faced ongoing scrutiny for his mistakes, like seemingly mixing up Nikki Haley with former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and often seeming to confuse President Biden with former President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Trump has not only ridiculed President Biden and raised doubts about his mental acuity, a central theme in his campaign addresses but he's also encountered his recent string of missteps and verbal blunders on the campaign circuit, as documented by CNN. These minor slip-ups have introduced an unwanted complication for Trump, his campaign staff, and the broader Republican political machine. While Republicans have raised concerns about Biden's capability to lead, citing his age and mental sharpness, their leading candidate appears to be grappling with a similar dilemma.