Netizens Mock TMZ, NFL After Viral Bad Bunny vs. Kid Rock Halftime Show Poll

Netizens and social media users are mocking TMZ and the NFL after a viral poll comparing Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show to the one held by Turning Point USA, where Kid Rock headlined the inaugural All-American Halftime Show.

In a poll that had already recorded 4 million views in its first 36 hours, TMZ asked a simple question: “Who had the better halftime show — Bad Bunny or Kid Rock?” The final results: 64.5% of the nearly 394,000 voters picked Kid Rock.

Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and rising country music star Gabby Barrett joined Kid Rock at the All-American Halftime Show. Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Los Pleneros de la Cresta also participated in the Super Bowl halftime show.

“TMZ is panicking,” read one response. “Their poll isn’t going how they thought.”

Who had the better halftime show — Bad Bunny or Kid Rock?

Another X user wrote: “I can’t stop laughing, especially because TMZ posted this poll in hopes of demeaning Kid Rock … biggest backfire ever!”

The All-American Halftime Show has drawn mixed reviews, though it certainly also attracted attention. As of Tuesday morning, the performance had recorded over 24 million YouTube views between Turning Point USA’s official YouTube channel and Charlie Kirk’s channel. Licensing issues prevented TPUSA from live-streaming the halftime show on X.

More than anything, the All-American Halftime Show found a way to be relevant and work its way into the national consciousness. Although some netizens criticized the event and accused the singers of lip-syncing, it nonetheless had millions of concurrent viewers watching the live stream. Even “hate-watching” counts as tuning into the performance, and the YouTube numbers — even if they could potentially be inflated by bots, as is the case with any video or live stream — say as much.

“This did not go their way,” an X user said about TMZ’s poll. “And [Turning Point USA] wins in viewers for the halftime show as well. The American public has spoken loud and clear.”

Bad Bunny’s performance has also been divisive, with a common complaint being the Spanish-language emphasis. Former “The Sopranos” actor Steven Van Zandt, who performed alongside the E Street Band at Super Bowl XLIII in February 2009, criticized Bad Bunny and the NFL for failing to display subtitles during Sunday’s halftime show.

While Bad Bunny took one of the world's biggest stages Sunday, rocking the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show from Levi's Stadium, Kid Rock tried to outshine BB with his own concert for Turning Point USA.

Others have suggested that Bad Bunny’s lyrics and dancing were overly provocative and inappropriate. However, that is nothing new, even more so after Kendrick Lamar played last year’s halftime show and performed numerous songs with profanity or adult topics.

“TMZ is getting cooked,” an X user commented, adding, “Those liberal lunatics are melting down. [TPP USA put on] the best halftime show possible. Kid Rock crushed it.”

Super Bowl LXI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2027. The NFL has not announced who will perform at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, and that news likely will not come until September or October. Turning Point USA has also confirmed that it intends to host its own halftime show again next year.

“The NFL should 100% be indicted for crimes against humanity after tonight’s disasterclass,” read one reply, later adding, “I’m in awe of the commitment to sucking this hard on the biggest stage possible.”