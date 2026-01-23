Netizens, MAGA Community Horrified After Videos Emerge of Drag Queen Mocking Erika Kirk

Drag performer Lauren Banall, who goes by the drag name “Erika Qwerk,” is under immense criticism after posting videos on TikTok of her mocking Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk and current CEO of Turning Point USA.

The first video, captioned “We are Charlie Kirk,” features Banall dressed in a red jacket and black pants, similar to what Kirk often wears, making intense glares, and saying, “Forgive them, for they not know what they do.” Banall also references the Bible in what can be interpreted as her criticizing organized religion. She then begins dancing lip-synching to Cascada’s “Evacuate The Dancefloor.” That clip already had over 6.7 million views and nearly 1.5 million likes as of Friday morning.​

In the second clip, Banall lip-syncs to the audio of Kirk’s December interview with CBS News’ Bari Weiss, specifically Kirk saying “stop” when discussing conspiracy theories about her husband’s death. That video had nearly 5 million views and over 1 million likes as of publication.

A glance at the comment section shows no shortage of users supporting Banall, who used the clips to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union. Pride.com called the videos “hilarious” and praised her for “attempting to change the world by impersonating Republicans.”

Drag queen named “Erika Qwerk” is now mocking Erika Kirk grieving after her husband was ass*ssinated Absolutely disgusting pic.twitter.com/CQqwTY1a3u — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 23, 2026

However, the widely positive reaction on TikTok did not extend to other platforms. Users elsewhere on social media — particularly on X — expressed horror and outrage after seeing the footage. Libs of TikTok called the videos “absolutely disgusting,” while X users blasted Bannall, accusing her of going too far and attempting to profit from someone else’s grief following the loss of her husband.

“Wow, dragging someone while they’re literally grieving?” an X user wrote. “Bold move. Did Erika Qwerk forget how basic human decency works, or is this peak entertainment now?”

Another added, “This is the kind of stuff we are fighting against. The evil ideology that drove a young man to become a murderer and thrives on chaos and division is the same ideology that produces, protects, and promotes monsters like this.”

Kirk had not commented on the performances or videos as of publication.

Just when you think they can’t get any more disgusting, I have to wonder what goes through their heads to even think of this, let alone act on it. How can someone be so heartless? https://t.co/NhEC0tsEc4 — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) January 23, 2026

Although some users cited freedom of speech, the consensus is that Banall should not have mocked Kirk, given the situation. Banall’s videos come shortly after a Washington Post reporter went viral for questioning who was watching Kirk’s children while she was on a “publicity tour” promoting her husband’s posthumously released book. The writer, Ashley Fetters Maloy, has not published a story since January 15, and she has not posted on her Bluesky since a September repost of a podcast appearance. ​

“The evil in the world is trying to convince me that souls are real because it truly seems like some people don’t have one,” an X user commented on the Banall videos.