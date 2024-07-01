Netizens Love How Taylor Swift Paused 'Willow' Performance in Dublin Eras Tour to Help Fans

Taylor Swift briefly paused her Eras Tour performance at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, June, 28. The concerned Grammy winner did so to check on a distressed fan in the crowd. While performing, her famous track, Willow, the pop star paused to say, "She needs some help down there," and pointed at a concertgoer in the audience. She followed it with a quick "Thank you," and continued to perform, singing the chorus, "The more that you say / The less I know. Wherever you stray / I follow."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ashok Kumar

Netizens lauded the songstress for her kindness and awareness. A fan @meganmione posted a video of the incident on X and gushed, "Taylor asking for help for Swifties in the crowd during Willow in the Everlore/Folkmore era in Dublin N1. She never stops protecting and caring about us."

Taylor asking for help for Swifties in the crowd during Willow in the Everlore/Folkmore era in Dublin N1. She never stops protecting and caring about us 😭 @taylornation13 #DublinIrelandTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTourDublin pic.twitter.com/5MLRKN1AGh — Megan Mione | 06 Swiftie (@meganmione) June 28, 2024

They added, "True love...she’s so genuine. I really can’t understand how anyone can hate her." In a similar vein, another Swiftie, @kathleen_g66044, penned, "I love how she gets help and can continue singing," while another user, @movielover65, praised, "She CARES. She HELPS. That’s LOVE." This is however not the first time. Instead, Swift is known for her professionalism and devotion to her fans.

Get it off my deskweneedsomehelpoverthereassumingyougotit- great- everyonewhoworksinthisstadiumisamazing I just wanna stay in that lavender haze #DublinTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/xlxwJPqpZl — Reb (@rebtool) June 29, 2024

During her Lavender Haze performance, the same night, Swift alerted the crowd, "We need some help over there. I see that you've got it. Great. Everyone who works in this stadium is amazing." Earlier in June, in Scotland, Swift urged security personnel to help when she spotted a group of distressed fans. "I’m just gonna keep playing until someone notices them," she said. "We’re going to keep talking until the people in front of me get help...I can do this all night," the musician added until medical help arrived, the USA Today reported.

they (taylor swift and stadium security) worked it out on the remix — lil venice bitch (@MikeDolanVEVO) June 29, 2024

In London, Swift asked guards to assist fans in need and announced, "We need some help right at the end of the ramp just where they're waving." The guards around the stage also arranged to pass free cups of water to fans. Swifties are also known to flash their phones at the pop star or yell out her name for emergency assistance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Recently, Swift announced the end of the Eras Tour during her 100th show. "You know, this is the 100th show of the tour. That blows my mind. That doesn’t feel like a real statistic to me because this has been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life...these moments with you," Swift told her Liverpool fans. According to CNN, she added, "This is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December."