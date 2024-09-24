Netizens Liken Trump to Hitler Over Plan to Deport 'Beautiful' Children Who Have ‘Serial Numbers’

If re-elected, former president Donald Trump said he could deport a large number of immigrants quickly and easily since they all have unique identification numbers. The ex-president delivered the comments in an interview with Sharyl Attkisson on September 22, during his appearance on Full Measure. While interviewing Trump, Attkisson voiced her skepticism about his campaign pledge to deport illegal immigrants.

As reported by Raw Story, she asked, "Don't you think the first time there is an image on television of a family tearfully being told to board a bus that that whole program would end?" Trump responded, "That's right. You take a young woman with two beautiful children, and you put her on a bus, and it ends up on the front page of every newspaper. It makes it a lot harder." Nevertheless, he stood firm on his position on the matter. "So we're going to look at it very closely. The way you raised it is exactly right. You put one wrong person onto a bus or an airplane, and your radical Left lunatics will try and make it sound like the worst thing that's ever happened."

Trump announced his intention to involve local law enforcement in a coordinated effort to apprehend illegal immigrants using 'serial numbers.' He elaborated, "But we're getting the criminals out, and we're going to do that fast, and we know who they are, and the local police know their names, and they know their serial numbers. They know everything about them. We're not a dumping ground. We're going to get all of those people out, and we're going to get them out fast."

His remarks reminded netizens of the Nazi practice of assigning numerical identification numbers to Jews under Hitler's rule. A user shared on X, "If this isn’t full on raging Nazi talk, don’t know what is." Another echoed, "Serial numbers?? Sounds a lot like the arm tattoos Jewish people got in the 1930s and 1940s." Reiterating the sentiments, another posted, "Trump acts like he's some kind of genius. Isn't this straight out of Hitler's playbook? Maybe it's true that Trump can't read."

As the comments poured in, a user chimed, "This just makes me sick. What a horrible man. He has no compassion for the human race." Another opined, "That's frightening. Never imagined so much of America would not find this as repulsive as I do." In a similar vein, one slammed, "This clown is a total freaking lunatic. How can ANYONE look at this clown with admiration and want him to be president? Mind-boggling." Another user remarked, "So, is the GOP planning on tattooing immigrants with numbers? Sounds very much like Germany and WW II hitting on certain groups of people!"