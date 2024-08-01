Netizens Get Emotional Over Resurfaced Clip of Robin Williams Poking Fun at Trump: ‘Tried to Warn Us'

The internet has a way of bringing the past back to life, and recently, a resurfaced clip of the legendary comedian Robin Williams has done just that. This specific clip has netizens feeling nostalgic and emotional, as it flaunts Williams’ sharp wit and his uncanny ability to see through the facades of public figures. In the video, Williams takes aim at none other than former President Donald Trump, delivering a series of jabs that are as funny as they are insightful.

Robin Williams tried to warn us about Donald Trump a long time ago.



The clips, a combination of Williams’ best Trump insults, have made their rounds on social media, eliciting strong reactions from fans who dearly miss the comedian. In the first part of the video, Williams humorously addresses, “There’s so much to talk about. The fact that Donald Trump wants to see Obama’s birth certificates, I want to see his hairline first….I believe the hair is actually him…I believe the night he walks and…sits down and the hair goes ‘who should we marry next?,’ ‘We’re going out,’ ‘Put your name on that building.’”

In another part of the clip, Williams exclaimed, “I had a traditional Thanksgiving in Atlantic City. What a wonderful place to go. The boardwalks are a bit rundown though. It’s kind of like The Wizard of Oz on acid. Junkies and Pimps and Pizza..oh my…and Donald Trump is the Wizard of Oz. He is the guy. It’s a man. He plays Monopoly with real f*****g buildings. This is scary man…And he owns all these beauty pageants…it’s a fu**—- catch and release program for him…this is a man who said my daughter is hot…”

Netizens were all sad and sobby after the resurfaced video, as one user remarked, Robin Williams tried to warn us about Donald Trump a long time ago. He was a man ahead of his time.” Another user added, “I met him some years ago in Tucson, he was such a humble, kind soul!” In agreement, someone else wrote, “I miss Robin Williams a lot. He was a great person. I wish people had paid attention to his warning.”

One user chimed in, “Really miss him in this world. Idk know for sure "That only the good die young" but it definitely applies here.” Another user echoed a similar sentiment, “I loved this man my favorite actor !! He is missed.” Others exclaimed, “Robin Williams was one of a kind. I miss his energy & comedy he showcased in all his projects.”

As per The Sun, Williams was known for his fearless humor and his ability to mock anyone and everyone, regardless of their status. In another resurfaced clip from his HBO special Weapons of Self Destruction, Williams takes a swipe at then-Vice President Joe Biden and said, "There's always rambling Joe Biden. What the f***...Joe says s**t that even people with Tourette's go, 'No, no. What is going on?'...Joe is like your uncle who is on a new drug and hasn't got the dosage right."