Netizens Divided After Tennis Star Coco Gauff Shares Anti-ICE Comments

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff has drawn social media’s ire after becoming the latest athlete to criticize United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid ongoing crackdowns and mass deportations.

Speaking Monday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Gauff was asked about the United States’ ongoing immigration reform. ICE made nearly 400,000 arrests from Jan. 21, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026, with CBS reporting that less than 14% of those arrested had been accused or convicted of violent crimes.

“Everything going on in the U.S., obviously I’m not really for it,” Gauff said. “I don’t think people should be dying in the streets just for existing. I don’t like what’s going on.”

However, Gauff made it clear that she is nonetheless “very proud” to be American and that she feels she doesn’t need to agree with or represent the “entire values” that a political administration might have.

“I think there’s a lot of people around there who believe in the things I believe in, and believe in diversity and equality,” Gauff said. “So, I’m hoping as the future progresses that we can get back to those values.”

Internet users found themselves divided by Gauff’s comments, partly because she still expressed pride in representing the United States. Even those who disagreed with her anti-ICE stance at least gave her credit for not turning on the U.S. or using her platform to criticize the likes of President Donald Trump or Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“There’s a reason why Coco Gauff is the highest-paid female athlete and premium brands like Rolex and Mercedes-Benz have aligned,” one X user wrote. “Talent on the court is one thing, but when it comes to intelligently speaking out on social issues, the 21-year-old American is in a league of her own.”

Another X user wrote, “What I appreciate about Coco is how she is so young but so clued in and very articulate about these sorts of things, particularly with the added burden of being an athlete for a country that you are proud of representing but also reject ideologically.”

Others, though, blasted Gauff and accused her of peddling misinformation. Noem has frequently spotlighted those arrested by ICE, many of whom had been previously arrested, charged, or convicted of crimes ranging from assault and battery to crimes against women and children.

White House officials said earlier this month that ICE has arrested at least 4,000 people in Minnesota since Operation Metro Surge began in December. However, federal officials started leaving the area last week and are continuing to do so.

“Coco should be very careful here,” read one comment. “She has no idea what she is about to do to her career. Nobody is dying for existing.”

“She’s young and naive,” another X user chimed in. “[People] in the streets protesting and are antagonistic towards authority. That’s not a good thing. They waste their off day to protest against legal immigration. Come here legally like everyone else.”

Gauff pointed out that her maternal grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom, is an activist. Odom was the first Black student to integrate Seacrest High School in Delray Beach, Fla.

“This is literally my life,” Gauff said. “I’m OK answering tough questions.”

The 21-year-old Gauff defeated Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets Tuesday. She returns to the court Thursday and will face Elise Mertens in the Round of 16.