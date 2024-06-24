Netizens Cheer AOC After She Blasts Trump Over Roe v. Wade in Speech: ‘She's Miles Ahead...'

In a passionate and fiery speech, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ( also known as AOC) delivered a compelling call to action, urging Americans to reelect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in November while bashing GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. She exclaimed, “This week marks the two-year anniversary of the catastrophic Dobbs decision. Two years, since six conservative justices toppled Roe V Wade, since our right to choose was taken from us. And pregnant women and people across the country have had their lives at risk. It’s been two years since our freedom over our bodies was seized by the most corrupt Supreme Court in American history.”

It will take a coalition of Republicans, Democrats, Progressives, and Independents to beat Donald Trump and resoundingly reject MAGA politics once and for all in our presidential races.



The speech struck a chord with many netizens, who took to social media to express their agreement and support. One user tweeted, “I'm telling people, don't sleep on AOC. She's miles ahead of the other Squad members in political acumen. I don't say that as a supporter, but an observer and political obsessive. She's going to have the career Sinema should have had.”

Another user added, “It will take a coalition of Republicans, Democrats, Progressives, and Independents to beat Donald Trump and resoundingly reject MAGA politics once and for all in our presidential races. This leadership is needed and much appreciated. Thank you @AOC” In agreement, someone else echoed a similar emotion, “AOC nails it! Let's build a better future for all! Retweeting to spread the truth!” Much love was shelled out for AOC by another social media user who tweeted, "Excellent AOC! What a brilliant young person -- the future of our country speaks!"

AOC also said during the speech, “And that court itself was appointed by the most corrupt president in American history, Donald Trump. And, it is precisely because of Trump and his corrupt court that women and girls and pregnant people have less rights today in 2024 than our parents and grandparents did. And we will not stand for that.”

The charged-up congresswoman also warned, “And Nevada I will tell you, and I know you already know, that if he wins in November, you better believe Donald Trump and a Republican Congress will pass a national abortion ban. Now, that alone is enormous reason why it is crucial that we reelect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice president of the United States.”

Previously, Trump has been vocal about his role in overturning Roe v. Wade. As per The Hill, at one event, a while ago, he said, “Because we don’t need it any longer. Because we broke Roe v. Wade, and we did something that nobody thought was possible. We gave it back to the states.” He further remarked, “And the states are very working very brilliantly, in some cases conservative, in some cases not conservative. But they’re working and it’s working the way it’s supposed to. You’re having some very, very beautiful harmony to be honest with you.” Trump's remarks have been seized upon by Democrats, who argue that his administration's actions have led to widespread restrictions on abortion access.