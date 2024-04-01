Netizens Can’t Get Enough of Joe Biden’s Appearance With Ex-Presidents Obama and Clinton

A star-studded fundraiser in New York City featuring former Presidents, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, alongside POTUS Joe Biden has captured the attention of netizens and political enthusiasts worldwide. The event, which raised over $26 million for Biden’s re-election campaign, was hailed as a historic display of unity and enthusiasm. The fundraiser, moderated by comedian Stephen Colbert, featured an armchair conversation among the three presidents. The discussion touched on a range of topics, including democracy, foreign policy, and the contrast between Biden’s leadership and the policies of ex-President, Donald Trump.

The event kicked off with First Lady Jill Biden describing it as "the fundraiser to end all fundraisers." As the conversation delved into pressing issues such as the situation in Gaza, pro-Palestine protesters interrupted the discussion several times to urge a cease-fire while also blaming the administration for aiding genocide. Despite the interruptions, the presidents maintained a focused dialogue, highlighting Biden's achievements and outlining the positive case for his presidency. As reported by ABC News, Obama praised Biden and exclaimed, "It's not just the negative case against the presumptive nominee on the other side. It's the positive case for somebody who's done an outstanding job as president. Sometimes we forget where we started and where we are now."

The Netizens were divided in half as there were Biden supporters who were praising the fundraiser and how it would impact the future of the Biden campaign. One user wrote, "So refreshing to hear these 3 men after the dark cloud that is the Conservative echo chamber." A second echoed the same emotions and exclaimed, "We all have a different approach to achieving the same mission. And we should think about that." A third added, "So great to see that the fundraiser for President Joe Biden today in New York City also starred Barack Obama and Bill Clinton while raising a whopping $25 million. They set a record for the biggest haul for a political event."

President Obama talked about what kept him up at night during the Trump administration at the fundraiser with Biden and Clinton last night and you really need to hear his answer. It’s incredibly well said. 👇 pic.twitter.com/jDxDmx9lQS — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 29, 2024

As the event progressed, Biden took jabs at Trump, criticizing his stance on climate change and reproductive rights. The audience responded with laughter and applause as Biden exclaimed, "This guy denies there's global warming. This guy wants to get rid of not only Roe v. Wade, which he brags about having done, he wants to get rid of the ability of anyone anywhere in America to have the right to choose. All the things he's doing are so old. A little old and out of shape."

According to AP News, Trump attended the wake of Officer Jonathan Diller while Biden was busy in his fundraiser in New York. Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung slammed Biden and wrote, “Meanwhile, the Three Stooges — Biden, Obama, and Clinton — will be at a glitzy fundraiser in the city with their elitist, out-of-touch celebrity benefactors.” After visiting the funeral home, Trump shared, “The police are the greatest people we have. There’s nothing and there’s nobody like them. And this should never happen...We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently. This is not working. This is happening too often.”

On another note, not everyone was pleased with Biden's stint of ignoring the recent death of an NYPD officer and prioritizing his fundraiser. Intriguingly, Trump attended the funeral of the officer for which he was praised by critics and fans alike. One user wrote, "Yes, we see that they're there. We also see where they are NOT. Namely, Officer Jonathan Diller's wake." Another slammed Biden and wrote, "What really keeps him up at night is Trump dismantling the intelligence apparatus and releasing all of their crimes to the public." A third added, "He's always talked a good game. I believed in him so much once upon a time."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

During the fundraiser, Biden joked about Trump’s old ideas and quipped, "One thing age does bring is a little bit of wisdom. And I know I don't look much older than 40, I know that. This is not your father's Republican Party. This is a different breed of cat. This is about 30 to 40% of the MAGA Republicans. The thing that disturbs me most, I don't know what is it that my predecessor has on these guys. Why they're not stepping up more like Liz Cheney and others."