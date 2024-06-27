Netizens Can’t Believe Alina Habba’s Sob Story From Childhood: "What the Hell Does That Even Mean?"

The internet is buzzing with skepticism over Alina Habba’s recent tale of hardship. The attorney, best known for representing Donald Trump, shared a story about her father’s financial struggles during her childhood at the Young Women’s Leadership Summit hosted by Turning Point USA. According to Habba, her father, a Chaldean Catholic refugee from Iraq, could only afford a Coke and a pack of peanuts daily to keep the family afloat. Habba revealed, "My first home when I was born was across the street from a McDonald's, and my father used to take the money that he could have and got a Coke and a pack of peanuts every day so that we could survive." But the online reaction was swift as many questioned the plausibility of her claims.

One user wrote, “What the hell does that even mean?” Another user tweeted, “Interesting. In almost 50 years I've never seen a pack of peanuts sold at a McDonald's. Must be a regional thing. Or a fib.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “Perhaps you should have saved some of that money for a tutor in law school since you graduated in the lowest 20% of your class.”

One user echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “Her dad’s a gastroenterologist. The tuition at her 100+ year old fancy private college prep high school is over $50K per student. And she still ended up in one of the lowest-ranked law schools in the country.”

As per The Independent, Habba’s father, Dr. Saad Habba, is a well-regarded gastroenterologist with a glorious career spanning several decades. By the time Habba was in high school, her family had seemingly achieved a comfortable level of financial stability. Dr. Habba’s medical contributions, including identifying the Habba Syndrome, are well-documented, raising doubts about the genuine nature of Habba’s claims of struggles.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

Amid the backlash, Habba defended her story in an interview with Charlie Kirk on Real America’s Voice. She remarked, "I know that there were comments that were just beyond comprehension, trying to break down, fact-check me. I really can't be fact-checked on my life. I'm happy to break it down further for everybody and all the nastiness.”

As per Nicki Swift, this isn’t the first time Habba has found herself in the middle of controversy. She has been in the limelight for her legal blunders and awkward media appearances while defending Trump. She once defended Trump for allegedly dozing off in court.

She said, “He’s been sitting there, as he is forced to, at the threat of going to jail if he’s not sitting there. If anything, he’s probably brutally bored. I mean, it’s painful they make him sit there through jury selection… but no, you know, I’ve heard that report; it’s unlikely [he fell asleep], I know him; I sat through trial after trial with him. That never happens.”