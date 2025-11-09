Netizens Are Obsessed With Megan Fox’s ‘New Face’ – But Should It Be Anyone’s Business?

Among many other things, Megan Fox is known for her incredible beauty that has been capturing hearts for decades. However, the 39-year-old beauty is now being accused of buying a “new face.” The accusation came from some Reddit users who quickly shifted their attention to Megan’s face, instead of celebrity Halloween moments.

On October 26, 2025, Fox attended a screening of her cult-classic Jennifer’s Body, donning a custom Karine Gasparyan dress that looked gorgeous on her fit physique. However, some people couldn’t help but notice her “new face.” On Reddit, some people immediately began discussing the matter, trying to find out what Megan had changed about herself to look like a new person.

“[The procedure] ruined the equal thirds of her face,” one user commented, while another simply noted, “This felt like a completely new face to me.” A third wondered, “[Megan’s] face looks a bit more like her old face, but I can’t put my finger on why or how.”

The world of celebrities attracts us more than anything in this modern era. From discussing their outfits to their private lives on social media, we can barely stop talking about the Tinseltown stars. However, there is another side to this story. Oftentimes, celebrities also love to be discussed about it, be it controversy or praise. “No press is bad press.” This sentence is like a Bible to many, as going viral for something is how one gets to stay popular these days.

But the question is, does Megan Fox actually have something to do with how the internet is reacting to her new look? Did she actually go under the knife to appease others’ eyes? Well, it’s hard to confirm anything, given most of us suffer from at least slight body dysmorphia from time to time, be it celebrities or us normies. In the case of the Jennifer’s Body star, it seems to be the same as well. “I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me. There is never a point in my life when I loved my body. Never ever,” she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2023.

Megan Fox sparks plastic surgery rumors with fans branding her ‘unrecognizable’ in recent interview. pic.twitter.com/tZaFeHjlJ1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 6, 2025

These feelings are difficult for stars like Megan Fox, who has to spend one-third of her life in the spotlight. Despite feeling how she feels about her body, she has to doll up, smile, and pose. But at the same time, it’s also applaudable how she puts herself out there, rather than admitting defeat to mental struggles. So, if she, or anyone for that matter, finds solace in fixing their perceived flaws through surgical procedure, so be it.

As long as it makes her feel happy, it should not be anyone else’s business. Reddit gossip will never stop either way: As a celebrity, Fox is entitled to look good in front of the camera all the time. If fixing a few things about herself makes her feel more confident, that’s all that matters.