Netflix Users Boycotted Snoop Dogg and His NFL Halftime Performance

Snoop Dogg’s NFL halftime show performance was poorly received by MAGA critics. Not only did the rapper face backlash, but even Netflix, which streamed the performance, faced criticism from viewers. Here’s why social media users reacted so strongly to the rapper’s performance.

Snoop Dogg was chosen by the NFL to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for its halftime show. The Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings battled each other on the field on December 25, while millions streamed the event on Netflix.

During the rapper’s Holiday Halftime Party, other singers, including Lainey Wilson, joined him on stage. KPop Demon Hunters’ Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami were also part of the performance.

TRENDING: Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg’s performance at the #Vikings – #Lions game on Christmas at the special halftime show. 👀👀👀 One hell of a show they put on.

The rapper did not receive the positive response from the anti-MAGA crowd. Many of them immediately took to X(formerly known as Twitter) to boycott the 54-year-old and Netflix. “Time to turn off the maga halftime show snoop,” one wrote.

“Snoop dogg lost all cred f’n with MAGA.. f him,” another added. “No thanks @netflix we don’t f–k with maga snoop around here. Ill keep the nba on my tv,” a third wrote, clearly displeased.

“Hard pass. We don’t f–k with maga Snoop,” one comment read. Another social media user claimed that the half-time show was “MAGA coded” while opposing the choice. “NOPE. Not watching MAGA Snoop,” one more chimed in.

The outrage was caused by the choice the rapper made at the beginning of the year. Snoop Dogg had performed at one of Trump’s pre-inauguration events earlier in the year.

The rapper underwent a significant amount of scrutiny at the time as well. Even though he did not reveal who he voted for in the Presidential election, some people were displeased with his choice to associate with the President in any capacity.

At the time, MAGA critics labelled him as a “sellout” and said he was siding with the MAGA leadership.

They just love Snoop because he’s a maga sellout. — Outta this Earth 🌎 Ⓥ (@Donaldknottz) December 26, 2025

As for the half-time show, the rapper appeared on stage, fulfilling the holiday spirit. He donned a red suit and fur-trimmed coat. “It’s Christmas, and we’re about to do some of my favorite Christmas songs,” he declared to the crowd.

Later, Lainey Wilson joined him on stage to sing ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town.’ “From my family to your family, Merry Christmas,” the rapper announced before concluding his act.

Martha Stewart then appeared in a pre-recorded message to remind the second half of the game awaited them after the performance. Snoop Dogg spoke to Tudum before his performance and said that it would be a “holiday to remember.” With the amount of overwhelming criticism, it surely turned out to be a night to remember for the rapper.