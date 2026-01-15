Navy Veteran Wins $3 Million Lottery, Missing $900 Million Jackpot By One Number

Jamie Zavala, a Navy veteran from Iowa, won $3 million in a Veterans Day Drawing. On January 13, the lucky man claimed his winnings from the state lottery‘s main office in Clive. He purchased the Mega Millions ticket at the Kwik Star convenience store at 1200 Chatham Ave. in Norwalk. He was able to match the first five numbers. However, he was just one number away from scoring a $900 million jackpot, as revealed by the Iowa Lottery officials.

Although he missed the big prize, Zavala still became one of the only three people in the country to win $3 million or more in the Veterans Day drawing. The other two lucky winners were from New York and Arizona.

According to the lottery officials, the veteran said that he now plans to invest most of his winning to paying off his mortgage. In addition, he also wants to upgrade his 10-year-old pickup truck, which has over 250,000 miles on it.

This Mega Millions ticket paid off a mortgage. 🏡💸 Jaime Zavala of Norwalk, a U.S. Navy veteran, won $3M in the Veterans Day drawing — just one number shy of the jackpot. This is his winning ticket. 👀🍀 pic.twitter.com/MCsXc8CsLt — Iowa Lottery (@ialottery) January 14, 2026

A few days before Zavala’s win, another lucky player from Georgia won the $983 million Mega Millions jackpot. The person, who chose to remain anonymous, took home about $452.6 million before taxes, according to a press release from the Georgia Lottery.

President and CEO of the Georgia Lottery Corp., Gretchen Corbin, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to celebrate Georgia’s record-breaking jackpot winner and their life-changing start to the new year. This historic jackpot was also significant for Georgia’s students, families and communities who benefit from HOPE and Pre-K.”

A Georgia resident claimed the $983 million Mega Millions jackpot, taking the $453.6 million cash option while remaining anonymous. The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix in Newnan. pic.twitter.com/kh5S54LbrN — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 6, 2026

The winner shared that they want to invest their money in “generational” causes, while also giving back to society. Lottery officials revealed that the anonymous winner is from Georgia and that the ticket was purchased after seeing a billboard on the side of the road. The person also revealed that some of their family members have benefited from the Georgia Lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship.

For those who don’t know how the Mega Millions lottery works, players are required to choose their first five numbers from a pool of 70. Then, they are able to choose the last number, which is also called the Mega Ball, from a separate pool of 24. In addition, each game features a multiplier for each play, which could multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times if drawn.