National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe Gives “Thumbs Up” After DC Shooting

A day after a deadly ambush near the White House, one wounded United States National Guard member is showing signs of recovery, sparking cautious relief for his family and colleagues. The guard member, identified as Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in serious condition after being shot during the November 26 attack on National Guard patrols in Washington, D.C. But, according to Reuters, he is showing positive, responsive signs to the medics attending to him.

According to medical staff, there has been some improvement with Wolfe. Fox 5 DC reports that West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey told reporters the good news. “We did have some positive news that we were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear the nurse who asked the question to give a thumbs up, and he did respond. And we were told that he also wiggled his toes,” Morissey stated. “So we take that as a positive sign.”

🚨 BREAKING: WV National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe just responded to the nurses after being shot by the Afghan attacker in DC. When they asked if he could hear them, he gave a thumbs up. He even moved his toes. This man is fighting. Keep praying because he can pull through. pic.twitter.com/ndxSt5PWJQ — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) December 1, 2025

While, the news of his response brings a measure of comfort, he may still have a long road to recovery ahead of him. On Monday, Morrisey shared that Wolfe’s situation was still critical. “Andrew is still fighting for his life,” Morrisey said. Adding, “Andrew needs prayers.”

However, Sarah Beckstrom, 29, who was also on duty, did not survive the attack. She suffered from a mortal wound and died from her injuries the next day. Vigils have been held for both her and Wolfe, with a growing memorial of balloons and flowers at the site of the shooting.

Approximately 2,000 service members and first responders lined the streets of Washington, D.C. to pay their respects to @WVNationalGuard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom during an honor escort, also known as a fallen Soldier procession. 📸https://t.co/ClZXOt71Op pic.twitter.com/X1tmQdfSBI — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) December 1, 2025

Praise for Beckstrom is effusive. Her high school principal, Gabriel Markle said, “Sarah was the kind of student that teachers hoped for, she carried herself with quiet strength, a contagious smile and a positive energy that lifted people around her.” He continued, “She was sweet, caring and always willing to help others.” Part of the reason why Beckstrom had joined the Guards, is that she was paying her way through college in preparation for a career in law enformcement.

According to the timeline, the shooting took place near Farragut West Metro station, a few blocks from the White House, at about 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. According to authorities, an ambush-style attack took place. And, both Beckstrom and Wolfe were on high-visibility patrol when they were targeted.

Sarah Beckstrom’s father My God pic.twitter.com/PJTzmaQXm3 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2025

The suspected shooter is 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who was granted asylum from Afghanistan. He was arrested at the scene after being wounded. He reportedly used a .357 Magnum revolver and now faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

In remarks to the press, representatives for West Virginia National Guard, home of the guardsmen, described Andrew Wolfe as “fighting for his life.” Family, friends and public figures nationwide called for prayers and support. A congressman from his home state urged the public to “Please keep praying.”

BREAKING: Injured National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe is now awake. Praise God! pic.twitter.com/J1ExnTNHaf — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) December 1, 2025

Despite how grim things looked just days ago, the small gestures Wolfe has shown: movement and responsiveness, have been met with guarded optimism. The update has offered a sliver of hope for a difficult situation.

Officials continue to treat the incident as an act of violence near the heart of U.S. power. There is an ongoing investigation by federal agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). As the country watches, families and comrades wait, hoping Wolfe’s response signals the start of a long recovery.