Sports

NASCAR Suspends Daniel Dye ‘Indefinitely’ Over Slur Aimed at David Malukas

Published on: March 18, 2026 at 1:47 PM ET

Young NASCAR driver’s career derailed after livestream homophobic slur sparks suspension and backlash.

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Daniel Dye suspended from NASCAR indefinitely.
Daniel Dye suspended indefinitely from NASCAR after gay slur hurled at David Malukas. (Image Source: X, @DanielDye43)

I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. 

“I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s not how I want to represent myself,” Daniel Dye began his apology to David Malukas over the slur. “I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard.”

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