NASCAR Suspends Daniel Dye ‘Indefinitely’ Over Slur Aimed at David Malukas

NASCAR handed down an “indefinite suspension” to Daniel Dye to penalise him for a livestream video where he made fun of fellow driver, David Malukas, using homophobic slurs.

On Friday, NASCAR and Dye’s Kaulig Racing announced punishments for the 22-year-old NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver after a video of him began circulating on social media, according to a Daily Mail report. The video was captured during a livestream in which Daniel Dye was signing racing cards while speaking to fans.

NASCAR driver Daniel Dye has been indefinitely suspended from all of NASCAR after these comments on IndyCar driver David Malukas. pic.twitter.com/H0ubK9WH8J — National Chronicle (@NCNewsOnX) March 17, 2026

He was accused of altering his voice in a manner that appeared to be mocking gay people or being homophobic by some viewers of the now viral video. During the livestream, Daniel Dye tried to impersonate another NASCAR driver David Malukas who races in the IndyCar Series. At one point during the livestream, Dye began mocking Malukas while voice pitching his voice in a homophobic manner.

“As soon I start doing a David Malukas gay voice I get a gold, so let’s keep it going,” Daniel Dye said when talking about meeting Malukas and asking about the type of tracks IndyCar uses for racing.

After the clip garnered intense traction on social media, Kaulig Racing announced Daniel Dye had been suspended. NASCAR followed Kaulig Racing’s announcement by stating that Dye will serve an indefinite suspension while it reviews the incident.

Dye apologized for his actions on social media Saturday. “Obviously I didn’t think before I spoke there and said something that I shouldn’t’ve said. I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s not how I want to represent myself,” he wrote.

“I’m sorry to anyone who was offended. That’s not how I want to represent myself,” Daniel Dye began his apology to David Malukas over the slur. “I have some close friends in the LGBTQ+ community who would never want to feel less of themselves because of what I said, and that’s exactly why I should hold myself to a higher standard.”

In the video, another NASCAR driver, Brent Crews was sitting next to Daniel Dye during the incident. However, Brent Crews stepped away from the livestream shortly after it began and was not seen participating in the homophobic comments.

Daniel Dye has been building himself a consistent career in NASCAR’s national series. In his fourth season racing at NASCAR’s national level, he drove full-time in the Truck Series during both 2023 and 2024 seasons. Then for the 2025 season, Dye moved up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he raced for Kaulig Racing and finished 20th in points.

Daniel Dye Named 2025 Comcast Community Champion of The Year https://t.co/k7Vz9DBxxZ pic.twitter.com/vIh1vRG7oU — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) November 4, 2025

Driving for Kaulig Racing alongside driver Josh Berry and new driver Lars Sellers, Daniel Dye switched back to racing in NASCAR’s Truck Series during the 2026 season as Kaulig switched manufacturer from Chevrolet to Ram as it made its return to NASCAR.

Through three races, Dye has an average finish of 15.7 in 2026. The driver that Daniel Dye was impersonating is David Malukas, a 24-year-old IndyCar driver who currently drives for Team Penske. Malukas often posts about his girlfriend and his personal life on social media.

This is the second suspension of Daniel Dye’s career. In 2019 when he was just 18 years old, Dye was arrested at a Daytona Beach, Florida high school and charged with felony battery. Dye was accused of slamming another male student in the groin.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he suffered a possible ruptured testicle. Daniel Dye at the time claimed that the teens were playing a game together and that he was going to “prove he’s innocent.”

If Daniel Dye wants to return to NASCAR racing, he will be required to take sensitivity training as part of his review with NASCAR.