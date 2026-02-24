NASA Responds to Donald Trump’s UFO Declassification Push With a Reality Check on Aliens

President Donald Trump stirred quite a bit of buzz when he said that he ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to urgently declassify the UFO files. His sudden interest in the subject was not only driven by a strong public interest, but also as a reaction to former President Barack Obama’s viral podcast revelation.

During the podcast, Obama opined that aliens were real but claimed that anything related to extraterrestrial life had no connection to the controversial Area 51.

Later, Trump, on board Air Force One, accused Obama of lightly treading on a matter of a confidential nature. He then said that he would get the documents on extraterrestrial beings declassified once and for all.

Referring to Obama’s comments, Trump said, “He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. I don’t know if they’re real or not… I can tell you he gave classified information. He made a big mistake.”

The announcement led to a lot of discussions on social media. Many were also immediately reminded of the Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga’s predictions for 2026, where she had claimed that this was the year when humans might get in touch with extraterrestrial life forms for the first time.

However, it now appears all the enthusiasm to decode the proof of alien life on Earth has gotten its biggest reality checks. National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) latest statement on the matter may have put a chink on the hopes of many.

The independent federal agency under the U.S. government said that there is no collection of files that confirm the presence of extraterrestrial beings. NASA Press Secretary Bethany Stevens confirmed the same with a post on X.

She wrote, “We continue to embrace President Trump’s open science commitment as an agency. As [NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman] has said, there are certainly things he’s come across in the job that he can’t explain… but they relate more to unnecessarily costly programs than they do to extraterrestrial life!’”

We continue to embrace President Trump’s open science commitment as an agency. We have fostered open science since our inception so that the public can build upon our innovations. We continue to make all NASA data publicly available, and welcome public participation using our… pic.twitter.com/mmqnUv98G2 — Bethany Stevens (@NASASpox) February 20, 2026

It is quite evident from NASA’s tone that investigating the UFO speculations will only release information totally unrelated to it. The agency additionally reaffirmed its long-lasting practice of maintaining transparency, saying that most of its research and data is publicly available and is for encouraging public participation.

Within minutes of the official statement by the scientific agency, social media was filled with hilarious responses from netizens. Some clapped back at Trump’s exceeding hopes and promises to find the real truth behind years of alien gossip. A user commented, “I hate to tell you this… but the stuff that’s probably been hidden for the last 100 years would have been hidden from you guys too.”

​The release of NASA’s statement also follows some comments made by one of its longest-serving and most honored scientists, Dr. Gentry Lee. At a conference held in February, he stated that anyone believing in aliens having visited Earth is just a victim of misled information.

​In his words, “There exists nothing today that says any alien or any alien machine has ever landed on the planet Earth. If you believe otherwise, you are being misled.” He added that scientists in search of aliens must always realize and be on the lookout for any living being that does not rely on DNA as its basic genetic material.