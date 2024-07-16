Nancy Pelosi is Reportedly 'Working the Phones' to Replace Biden, Fears He Will Lose Elections

Donald Trump's failed assassination attempt united the Republicans and divided the Democrats. Joe Biden, the current POTUS, has refused to step down from the 2024 presidential race, and in the aftermath of the ex-president's near-death experience, Biden's party people are now quietly planning his exit. Among the names seems to be Nancy Pelosi.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The calls for Biden to withdraw his re-election bid have been quietened down amid the attack on the Republican front-runner. However, a report published in Politico stated that the Democrats are working behind the scenes to create more pressure on the 81-year-old to exit as soon as he can as the panic over the current POTUS' competence escalates within the party's most prominent names. Journalist Jonathan Martin dug deep into the inside situation of the Democratic Party's apparent agenda to stop Biden from running against Trump.

.@JoeBiden and Democrats delivered progress For The People and will keep defending Democracy at home and abroad. We must overcome threats from MAGA Republicans as we fight to protect our freedoms, strengthen alliances and advance opportunity and dignity for all. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/PD3xs10jSU — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 8, 2024

But before dissecting the report further, it is imperative to note that Pelosi previously discussed the president's re-election bid on MSNBC's Morning Joe earlier this month when the co-host Jonathan Lemire asked her if she still supports his second term in the White House despite his debate debacle with the ex-president.

The 84-year-old responded, "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We're all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short. I think overwhelming support of the caucus — it's not for me to say, I'm not the head of the caucus anymore — but, he's beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make that decision."

.@JoeBiden is a great President who continues to deliver for America’s kitchen table.



Because of the policies and investments of Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats, we have the strongest economy in the world: 15.7 million new jobs, wages are up, inflation and costs are down —… pic.twitter.com/Ka7oQLHYzH — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 5, 2024

Although her open-ended response on the show didn't indicate what she personally feels about Biden's re-election, if Politico's article is to be believed, she's putting in extra efforts to persuade incumbent Biden to step aside from the November race. Apparently, the incumbent POTUS has lost the trust of his own congressional allies who are quietly working 'to oust him from their ticket,' a plan apparently orchestrated by the president's 'longtime ally and the person he called 'my Catholic sister.''

The former Speaker, convinced the POTUS will lose, has been contacting fellow Democrats to stop Biden from running for a second term in the White House. Meanwhile, although Martin clarified he wasn't aware of the 'extent of Pelosi's behind-the-scenes role,' his sources told him that she was calling 'Jeffries [and] plotting strategies' to prevent Biden from 'destroying the party.'

Along with Pelosi, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama is reportedly equally paranoid about the 'imminent failure' of the Democratic Party in November if Biden persists in his re-election bid against his rival. Obama, a longtime friend and ally of Biden, is skeptical of his friend's competence in running America, citing his declining cognitive stamina. It is reportedly the party's best-kept secret, but one longtime Democrat told CNN, "They are watching and waiting for President Biden to reach a decision on his own."