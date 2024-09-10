Nancy Pelosi Calls Donald Trump 'Sick' for Making Fun of the 2022 Attack on Her Husband

Former President Donald Trump mocked Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, ever since he was brutally attacked two years ago. On Friday, Trump at a campaign rally in North Carolina spoke of Nancy and accused the liberals of thrusting chaos all around while they hide themselves behind the walls of their homes. This came as he addressed the Fraternal Order of Police. In response, Nancy condemned Trump and deemed him ‘sick’ for mocking the January 2022 attack on her husband.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong

Trump said, “Nancy Pelosi has a big wall wrapped around her house. Of course, it didn’t help too much with the problems she had, did it?” On The View, Nancy opened up about the profound physical and emotional toll the attack took on her family, according to Decider. When the panelists asked her how was Paul doing, she said, “He’s doing okay. He’s coming along— a little more time. Getting hit on the head three times is a horrible thing." In October 2022, a Canadian far-Right conspiracy theorist broke into the Pelosi home and attacked Paul with a hammer, causing a fractured skull.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi shares an update on her husband after he was attacked in their home in 2022 and calls out former Pres. Trump and others who have made light of the attack: "The trauma of it all is not just the physical." pic.twitter.com/0WaPZ5lJNY — The View (@TheView) September 9, 2024

As reported by HuffPost, Nancy added, "But the traumatic effect for him, for us, for the family, but also other political families as well, to just families in America, violence has no place in any resolution of any discussion you may have.” She also questioned why anyone would joke about the assault, pointing to Trump’s repeated comments on the incident. She said, “What was sad though was that it was horrible when it happened...We didn’t even know if he was alive when we first heard about the attack. But before you could even say anything, your friend who shall remain nameless [Trump]— he was on there making a joke of it."

Trump: Nancy Pelosi has a big wall around her house. Of course it didn't help too much with the problem she had, did it?



Crowd: *chuckles uncomfortably* pic.twitter.com/8mUS74LA7p — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 6, 2024

"And people were laughing. And his family was making a joke. A Republican governor was making jokes. And that’s just horrible. It’s sick. It’s truly sick,” she continued. Nancy also rejected Trump’s accusations and said, “We don’t have a wall around our house. He’s always projecting. He probably has a wall around his house...To make a joke of that, and then they laughed at that so that the trauma of it all is not just the physical, but the impact of the rest of it."

Back in 2023, Trump made a similar comment when he said, “We’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi, who ruined San Francisco— how’s her husband doing, anybody know? And she’s against building a wall at our border, even though she has a wall around her house — which obviously didn’t do a very good job,” as reported by Politico. Meanwhile, Trump spokesperson, Steven Cheung, recently brushed off Nancy's criticism, according to The Hill. Cheung remarked, “Nancy Pelosi has no idea what she is talking about and has been proven to be a liar and fraud. If she isn’t busy giving herself fake titles to make herself feel better, she’s peddling fake news because it’s the only thing she’s ever done.”