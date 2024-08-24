Nancy Pelosi Accused Kamala Harris of Taking Advantage of an Open Process for Joe Biden's Replacement

Nancy Pelosi disclosed that she was in favor of an "open process" after President Joe Biden dropped out of the upcoming presidential elections. The former House Speaker noted, that Vice President Kamala Harris "took advantage" of the situation surfacing around the Democratic ticket for the race of POTUS 2024.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, Pelosi said, "Many of us who were concerned about the election wanted to have an open process. It was an open process, anyone could have gotten in." Adding on she said, "[Harris] had the endorsement of the president, and she, politically astutely, took advantage of it and shut down — not shut down, but won the nomination. But anybody else could have gotten in." President Biden had taken his name out of the race and endorsed his running mate Harris in July after the pressure mounted on him following a catastrophic presidential debate with former President Donald Trump.

Pelosi this morning on anyone annoyed with her:

“I have my relationship with the president, and I just wanted to win this election. So if they’re upset, I’m sorry for them. But the country is very happy ...I don’t know who they are, but, you know, that’s their problem, not mine.” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 19, 2024

The Democratic party faced severe criticism after Harris' nomination as it was not the party's unanimous decision nor did she stand for the Presidential primary debates. Remarking her views on the enthusiastic recent DNC she said, "The convention is, of course, a different one than was envisioned one month ago, and it’s one that is going to be enthusiastically attended." Crediting the President she continued, "He made the decision about how we would proceed, and I respect him for the decision. His selflessness is something that the American people admire greatly, and the reaction that people have had to it, I hope, is satisfying to him in return."

Real Democracy is being a power-broker that does whatever it takes to win even if it means throwing out the candidate that primary voters wanted and voted for.



Because protecting Democracy. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) August 19, 2024

Previously, Pelosi told the CNN representative and television host Jake Tapper how the POTUS made up his mind to step down from the upcoming elections. According to Fox News, she said, "You know what? I had to do what I had to do. He made the decision for the country. My concern was not about the president, it was about his campaign. As he has seen with the exuberance, the excitement that has come forth in our country."

All Americans citizens living abroad have the right to vote in U.S. elections — so #VoteDemocratic24 and make your voice heard! Help preserve our democracy, restore a woman’s right to choose and elect Kamala Harris President! Go to https://t.co/urEfjYVbUj and let’s win this! -NP pic.twitter.com/60dn2juwpA — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 20, 2024

The reports started doing the rounds that Biden was deeply hurt by the conduct of fellow Democrats who urged him not to take part in the elections against his political foe and business mogul Trump. Tapper asked, "I know that it was very difficult for him. That’s been made very clear by some of his top aides like Anita Dunn and Ron Klain, and there does seem to be even though Anita Dunn said earlier today, ‘Nobody wants to have a fight with Nancy Pelosi at this time.’ It does seem like there’s some residual bad blood or resentment, and I‘m wondering if you‘ve spoken to him and what your response is to that," per Fox News.

Nancy Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris for President. pic.twitter.com/xvAc8TENgf — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

Justifying her role in it Pelosi shared that she does not regret her take on it. "I have my relationship with the president, and I just wanted to win this election. So if they’re upset, I’m sorry for them. But the country is very happy," she added.