Nancy Mace Leaves Ex-Staffers Genuinely Worried Over Bizarre Behavior

Former aides to Rep. Nancy Mace have grown concerned about her behavior over the past year. They describe her conduct as increasingly erratic in both public and private settings. Some former staffers worry that she may be struggling, according to a report from New York Magazine.

In the report, several former staffers noted that Mace has changed from a lawmaker they believed had political potential to someone in an office environment that has become volatile and hard to manage.

One former staffer told the magazine that Mace’s House floor speech in February 2025, where she accused her former fiancé and others of serious misconduct, marked a turning point. “That speech made it clear to me that this was the breaking point,” said the former staffer. “The whole frame shifted, and she made herself the center of it all. That’s when it became obvious to me that something was really wrong.”

Another former staffer was even more direct, stating, “She’s deteriorated, and it sucks.”

Mace, a South Carolina Republican in her third term, has gained national attention through frequent media appearances and contentious political battles. Her former aides see this strategy as part of her rise, but they also express concern that it has affected her personal behavior. One former staffer explained, “Something’s broken. The motherboard’s fried. We’re short-circuiting somewhere.”

The report also talked about Mace’s confrontation at Charleston International Airport on October 30, 2025. This incident gained attention after an internal airport police investigation found she escalated a minor miscommunication into a “spectacle.” The Guardian reported, based on that investigation, that Mace yelled at officers and TSA staff using profanity after confusion about the vehicle she arrived in and a delay in her security escort.

Additionally, Mace’s February 2025 floor speech received extensive coverage. The Associated Press reported that she accused her former fiancé and others of serious wrongdoing and claimed to have provided evidence to law enforcement. The AP noted it could not independently verify her claims and that her former fiancé denied them. At that time, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed an ongoing investigation.

New York Magazine’s report described former aides who said their responsibilities often went beyond legislative work. They recalled being asked to run late-night errands and perform personal tasks. They also mentioned an intense focus on managing her online image. Other reports in recent years have documented tension within Mace’s office and high staff turnover, including a 2024 Washington Post article about a wave of departures and complaints about workplace culture.

Mace’s office dismissed the New York Magazine report and Cameron Morabito, listed as Mace’s director of operations, labeled the allegations “ridiculous” and said they did not warrant a response.

The New York Magazine article also mentioned a House Ethics Committee inquiry revealed in mid-January. Mace’s office addressed the inquiry with a letter from her attorney regarding lodging expenses and reimbursements, according to Politico. The committee did not provide specific details about the inquiry in its public statement.

The magazine conveyed that some former aides no longer support Mace politically but feel uneasy watching her public life. Austin McCubbin, a former consultant who has known Mace for years, told the magazine that he does not dislike her and wants “the best for her.” He added that stepping away from constant media attention and politics might be the best move for her.