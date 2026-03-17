Nancy Guthrie’s Son-in-Law Tommaso Cioni Confronts Media Outside His Home

Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommasso Cioni, confronted the media gathered outside his Tucson home in Arizona. The search for the elderly woman has entered a new week. During that time, Cioni was seen urging media members to stop recording outside the home.

Recently, a YouTuber who goes by ‘Mark the Shark’ shared a video on X that documented his brief interaction with Cioni. In the video, the YouTuber appeared to be standing at a distance when Cioni came into view.

Cioni seemingly noticed the influencer recording the home and reportedly asked him about it, to which the YouTuber replied, “Uh… Just filming the road.” The next few seconds captured an inaudible exchange between the two.

Tommaso tells YouTuber Mark the Shark to stop filming in front of his house. Where is Nancy Guthrie? pic.twitter.com/bTUDx5F6qj — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) March 15, 2026

According to reports by The List, Cioni had asked the influencer to stop filming. The YouTuber agreed and briefly put the phone away. The footage still caught Cioni turning his back and walking inside.

Cioni soon walked out of the YouTuber’s view. At that point, the YouTuber expressed surprise over the brief encounter. Before ending the video, he said, “That was the first time I’ve seen Tomasso even talk…”

Shortly after the video was shared on X, a netizen shared a more zoomed-in version of the encounter. That version was reportedly from the YouTuber’s stream, as noted by the netizen who shared it.

Cioni’s response comes as a result of media gathered outside the home where the 84-year-old went missing earlier this year. The missing case of Guthrie has generated traction across the country. And has captured the attention of many true crime reporters, bloggers and social media influencers like ‘Mark the Shark.’

Here he is Tommaso on Mark the shark stream. pic.twitter.com/kvDGb4G97B — blue star 812 (@bluestar812) March 15, 2026

Many appeared to agree with Cioni’s reaction of urging media folk against recording outside their home. Netizens justified Guthrie’s son-in-law’s reaction in the comment section of the X post.

One user mentioned, “I know Mark meant no disrespect, but this family has been dragged through the coals. They need people to show support and leave them alone.” Another one empathized with the situation and asked, “How would you like a bunch of people constantly videoing your house for weeks for no reason?”

A third user said, “I really don’t think anyone needs to be sitting outside their house… whether people think they’re involved or not, the family is dealing with enough.”

A fourth commended the YouTuber’s decision to leave respectfully. The netizen mentioned, “You can understand why he is upset. It’s good you said you would leave…” Similarly, many netizens empathized with Cioni’s response to being recorded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pima County Sheriff (@pimasheriff)

Recently, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released an official statement from Chief Chris Nanos. The statement revealed that all members of the Guthrie family were cleared as suspects. This included Cioni.

Nanos thanked the family members for their cooperation and mentioned that they were “victims.” Like Cioni, even Chief Nanos advised the media to respect professional and personal boundaries amid this reportedly difficult time.

The statement read, “I’m begging you, the media, to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism.” The elder of the Guthrie family remains missing. New leads and suspects are reportedly being reviewed and investigated.