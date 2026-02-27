Nancy Guthrie Search: Police Widen Parking Ban As Ex-FBI Agents Claim Savannah Is Using ‘Code Words’

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department appears to be shifting gears in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case. Police have now tightened parking restrictions around Nancy’s home as the search for the 84-year-old continues. According to ABC News, officials have announced extended parking restrictions. These apply to bloggers and media outlets involved in the case.

After complaints about disturbances in the Tucson area grew, police initially assigned separate parking areas.

With the rising number of complaints, Pima County officials have decided to go ahead with the expansion of no-parking zones.

The no street parking restrictions began today in Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood in day 26 of the search for the 84 year-old. This follows weeks of congestion along the road in front of her home. pic.twitter.com/oF3nU926Oz — Jacob Owens (@JacobOwensTV) February 27, 2026

This also means that there will be no street parking across several streets surrounding Nancy’s home. The parking ban has taken effect from Thursday, February 26. Violators of these zones and restrictions will be subject to a $250 fine. In addition to the parking restrictions, security around the house is also being amped up to aide the investigation process. Whether or not it progresses smoothly remains to be seen.

This decision comes because authorities failed to regulate traffic around Nancy’s home. Cars parked around the local area were a major safety concern and caused traffic congestion in the surrounding streets. That is why the parking ban has expanded to several streets near Nancy’s home. The goal is to tackle this problem and keep the investigation on track.

The disappearance of Nancy, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has captured the attention of many, including social media bloggers. They have been actively reporting snippets of the case. This has reportedly caused hindrance to the ongoing investigation.

Multiple reports suggest that those parked outside have been littering and causing other problems.

Travel restrictions on Guthrie’s street begin tomorrow, entry to the street will be limited to the west end and parking cannot occur on the side of the road where Guthrie lives. This follows concerns over things like trash pickup and Rural Metro’s ability to respond in the area https://t.co/jM9QiaKGMH — Jacob Owens (@JacobOwensTV) February 21, 2026

This has prompted neighbors to place signs and cones on their property. They hope to ward off bloggers and reporters seeking coverage on the case. Their findings can sometimes lead to fringe conspiracy theories, which the police, in some cases, feel compelled to address.

However, in doing so, officers lose precious time that can be utilized in the investigation. However, not everyone shares these concerns as some neighbors have actually been pretty supportive of the bloggers and reporters present in the area.

Some have even left messages, flowers and yellow ribbons. These show their support for the detectives and those covering the case. As mentioned earlier, Nancy’s disappearance has drawn quite a lot of traction on social media. With updates from the police, each piece of information is being analyzed by fringe sleuths and online experts.

We’re now in the fourth week of the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1. https://t.co/gTiFjKPgx0 — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) February 26, 2026

Recently, crime studies professor and former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Dr. Bryanna Fox claimed to have made a unique discovery related to the case. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Fox said that she spotted alleged code words that Savannah might have been using in her Instagram videos. Jason Pack, another ex-FBI agent, also shared Fox’s views.

They feel that some of Savannah’s word choices might be a means to address Nancy’s alleged kidnappers. They pointed to specific words like “celebrate” and “we will pay” as possible signals to the abductors. They later suggested a social media blackout to hopefully weed out the perpetrators quicker. For now, the desperate hunt for the 84-year-old continues.