Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Experts Reveal Whether Kidnapper Returned to Crime Scene

More than a month after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie went missing from her home in Tucson, a growing memorial outside the property has transformed into a place of mourning and a focal point for investigators.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026. According to the New York Post, the authorities said she was abducted in the early morning hours from her home. Since then, yellow flowers, handwritten notes, children’s drawings, and even an open letter addressed to the “kidnapper” have been placed near the end of her driveway.

Due to the scale of the news, several visitors ended up at the location wishing for her well-being. However, some residents have questioned why there is a visible law enforcement presence at the site.

“Detectives are reviewing all viable leads in this case,” a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, declining to share specifics because the investigation remains active.

There's so much surrounding the case of Nancy Guthrie, but at the end of the day, and 84-year-old mom and grandma is still missing. #BringNancyHome

It is important to note that authorities have not yet publicly named a suspect, vehicle, or person of interest. Earlier, the security footage released by the FBI showed a masked man standing on Nancy Guthrie’s front steps around the time she disappeared.

The individual seen on the Nest doorbell camera is described as average height and build, carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack. The video has fueled speculation about whether the suspect could return to the scene.

Betsy Brantner Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association, said it would not be unusual for investigators to quietly monitor the memorial.

“They could [have eyes on the memorial], we’re just not seeing it,” she said. “They could be keeping track of it, but we’re not seeing the cameras.” Smith explained that in high-profile cases, especially those involving a public figure’s family member, offenders are motivated by attention.

“In this type of situation where you have the potential for a suspect having done this because he or she is somehow obsessed with Savannah Guthrie or seeing Nancy featured on the ‘Today Show’ multiple times… someone who is obsessed with notoriety, celebrity — there’s a lot of pathology involved in that,” she said.

Additionally, she said that such individuals may revisit the scene. “Sometimes the offender will come back to the scene of the crime. So, in that vein, they would come to the memorial, and they may have left their own note, their own flowers.”

Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie, and her brother-in-law Tommaso visit the memorial outside Nancy's house just now.

According to Smith, returning to the place of crime can be driven by arrogance or a desire to relive the emotional rush of the crime. “I am guessing that the suspect or suspects who did this are frankly taking great pride in the fact that so far they’ve got away with it,” she said. “Coming back can also be a way to bring back that rush that they had when they originally committed the crime.”

Savannah Guthrie, with her sister Annie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, visited the memorial on Feb. 8 to offer flowers while taking a somber stop. The television host has publicly pleaded for information, urging anyone with tips to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A combined reward from the FBI, local authorities, and the Guthrie family now exceeds $1 million. However, it remains unclaimed until now. Unfortunately, for now, the case remains unsolved, and the quiet street in Tucson continues to draw both mourners and questions.