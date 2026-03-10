Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case: Retired FBI Agent Reveals One Mistake Suspect Might Have Made

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for over a month now. As the investigation regarding her disappearance continues, an expert has suggested that the suspect who abducted her made a grave error.

Nancy, 84, was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31. Footage from her Ring camera has been revealed, which showed a masked intruder outside her front door at around 2 a.m. on February 1. Now, a retired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigator is weighing in on the case while analyzing the behavior of the suspect who was captured on the Ring camera.

According to the Express U.S., Robin Dreeke, a retired federal agent, addressed a grave mistake the suspect might have made. Speaking on the Hidden Killers with Tony Brueski: True Crime Today podcast, Dreeke said, “I think this guy that approached the door, he had reps. I remember the first time I saw that video image of him, so covered up, so well covered.”

Nancy Guthrie & Kouri Richins: 2 Ret FBI Agents Break Down 2 BIG Cases https://t.co/fzQ1MgCeaJ — Tony Brueski (@TrueCrimePod) March 6, 2026

He then stated on what he thinks the significant error from the suspect’s side was. “He had reps of hiding identity because we haven’t found much… Going back to the door selection. I think his selection of going in that front door and not a side door or side window by the pool, that was a major boo boo on his part because there were no Ring cams back there,” Dreeke added.

The host also seemed puzzled about the suspect’s behavior. Brueski said, “That’s what strikes me about the whole damn thing as being off is he went to the front door, he wasn’t prepared for a doorbell camera, but he has reps in this. How can the two both be true?”

Dreeke’s statement has added some more curiosity to what was going on inside the suspect’s head at that moment. However, he is not the only federal agent who has something to say about the suspect’s behavior. Former FBI agent Jim Clemente also suggested that the suspect might have made some mistakes that might help solve the case.

CNN’s Tom Foreman has learned more about Nancy Guthrie’s life, the incredible impact she’s made as a mom, and how she’s handled unthinkable challenges before with grit and faith. pic.twitter.com/AEtYVa0BVX — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 12, 2026

Speaking on an episode of Brian Entin Investigates, Clemente said, “He spent so much time planning it, and doing things to hide his identity and keep his DNA from being left at the scene. I think he failed at that, and I am hoping that is how this case is going to be solved pretty quickly.”

Meanwhile, Maureen O’Connell, another former federal agent, suggested that the suspect “looked high in the footage” that was captured by the Ring camera of Nancy’s home.

As the investigation goes on, Savannah and her family have announced a $1 million reward for any information that could lead to Nancy’s safe return.

In a conversation with Fox News, National Police Association spokesperson Betsy Brantner Smith said, “I do believe that the sheriff’s department has much more information that they are not releasing to the public. And I’m not sure at this point why that would be, unless they have a solid suspect and don’t want to tip them off.”