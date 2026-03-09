Nancy Guthrie Case Shares ‘Striking Similarity’ With Idaho Murders

Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance for months has led to one of the most debated missing persons cases in recent years. The 83-year-old woman has not yet been reunited with her family. Both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office have put in their best efforts. Yet major gaps in evidence remain, causing further delays in resolving the case.

Amid all the speculations, it was NewsNation reporter Brian Entin who recently might have stumbled upon one big link in the case. On March 7, Entin released an episode on his YouTube channel, “Brian Entin Investigates.” In it, he highlighted a strong link between Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and the Idaho murders of 2022.

According to the official investigation, no suspects have been named. Nancy vanished from her home five weeks ago. Officials have confirmed the case is being investigated as a kidnapping. So far, no ransom calls or demands for her return have been received. Authorities said Savannah Guthrie’s mother was forcibly taken from her Arizona home. Signs of struggle were also observed outside the residence.

Did we ever find out what happened to Nancy Guthrie or did they just give up? — mouthy mom (@mouthy_mom_) March 9, 2026

Strikingly, the Idaho murders bear a notable connection. In November 2022, Bryan Kohberger murdered four university students in their sleep. He admitted to the charges. But no clear motive for the killings was ever found. In 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty. He received four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

Returning to journalist Brian Entin, he noted one striking link between the two cases. Several TikTok users spread false information about the alleged culprit in both cases. In the case of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, fingers were now being pointed at innocent people for having links with the crimes.

The most recent target was a family acquaintance of the Guthrie family. He was wrongly named as a possible suspect. A friend of Nancy’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, was falsely blamed for being the masked man. He was caught on surveillance camera outside the home on the night of her kidnapping. He was later identified as Dominic Evans. He was simply a longtime friend of Cioni and had nothing to do with Nancy’s disappearance.

Describing the untrue accusations on social media, Brian Entin noted, “There was never any evidence behind the scenes that they were going to raid Dominic’s house, or that he’s ever been connected to the crime. So it’s just one example of this happening, where a couple of people online with big followings decide to call somebody out, even when there’s no evidence of it, and it spirals out of control.”

Day 36 in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Was Nancy a victim of elder abuse?https://t.co/pRNAYJo9Od — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 8, 2026

Entin then drew a similar parallel that unfolded during the Idaho murders investigation. He stated, “And the example with Idaho… There was this professor who, from very early on, was posting relentlessly, saying that she was responsible for the murders, even though there was literally no evidence. It was the craziest theory ever.”

It is indeed true that both these cases suffer from scant initial evidence, pointing concretely to any suspect. Both cases have earned wide public attention. As a result, conspiracy theories have pushed some people to draw conclusions. Those theories spread before authorities can resolve the cases.

​Meanwhile, the Nancy Guthrie case remains open. Law enforcement has repeatedly urged the public to let designated professionals handle the investigation. Individual attempts to investigate the case are being prohibited. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has also warned against sharing false information.