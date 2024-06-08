Mysterious Shadowy Figure Spotted At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Internet Screams 'Alien'

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is known for its visual extravagance, but what attendees at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, didn't expect was the eerie event that transpired. According to TMZ, a mysterious, shadowy figure stood alone on top of the rafters as Swift performed her popular song Delicate for a live crowd of 65,000 people. In a video recorded by a TikTok user that went viral, a human-like entity was seen dancing while holding a guitar. "Oh hell no…this is some phantom/ghost/spirit of the stadium. Or some creep that climbs stadiums," a user wrote.

Fans quickly shared hilarious speculations about the strange figure, suggesting it was one of Swift's exes stalking her. An Instagram user, @cloedeblieck asked, "Why does he look like Matty Healy, like that stance is so him." Meanwhile, @ohthatseliass quipped, "It's Kanye." As the comments poured in, another user, @x.v271, joked, "Joe Alwyn spotted." @i_need_theraphy04 opined, "Even Aliens vibe with Taylor Swift." Suggesting a more probable theory, @thethingaboutpam reasoned, "Y'all, people work and operate those stadiums. It's probably an employee that knows of a good view."

As per Us Weekly magazine, another fan echoed, "Basically the Santiago Bernabeu has a ‘skywalk,’ a path around the stadium – look it up. It’s not ready yet for use.” A video of the skywalk in question was uploaded to the official Real Madrid YouTube account last year. "Enjoy the final episode of our Santiago Bernabéu renovation works series, in which we focus on the sensational skywalk that is being installed at our stadium,” the caption read. “We found out how the sensational 360º viewpoint, the skywalk, is being built on level 10 of the Santiago Bernabéu...as long as two athletics tracks, [it] will provide spectacular views for visitors to the Bernabéu.”

Given Swift's love for dropping hints about her upcoming projects, a fan wrote, “Knowing Taylor Swift, she’s probably behind this and she’s teasing something." Chiming in, another echoed, “Literally she’s gonna be like, ‘My new single, A Man’s Silhouette, now available.'” As per Buzz Feed, the Lover hitmaker had surprised fans with an alien abduction optical illusion during the Paris leg of her Eras Tour.

the spaceship following her around with that light is so insanely cool. she and the team put soooo much work into crafting this new set and i’m just awestruck!! pic.twitter.com/4xoaOzzqOr — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) May 10, 2024

Swift did so while performing her new song Down Bad. A fan gushed, "The spaceship following her around with that light is so insanely cool. She and the team put so much work into crafting this new set and I’m just awestruck!!" Others noted that since the song contains a lot of alien abduction imagery, the alien/man on the rafters was surely intentional. The lyrics go, "Did you really beam me up // In a cloud of sparkling dust// Just to do experiments on? //Tell me I was the chosen one // Showed me that this world is bigger than us // Then sent me back where I came from."