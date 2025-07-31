Mysterious ‘Orange Figure’ Spotted Near Epstein’s Jail Cell—Sparks Fresh Theories While Government Tries To Avoid Controversy

Ever since Epstein’s death in 2019, there have been theories about his being killed in prison. Time and time again, officials have refuted these theories. The security video in front of his cell was also released by the authorities as part of the investigation. However, after a forensic review of the surveillance video, new details are coming in.

Now, investigators have identified a mysterious orange shape climbing the stairwell toward his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC). The figure was captured around 10:40 p.m. on camera.

It had previously been dismissed as a corrections officer carrying linens. But now, video forensic analysts argue that upon close inspection and detailed analysis, it is clear that it is in fact a person in an orange inmate jumpsuit. This analysis had now raised fresh questions about the official narrative.

When the surveillance footage was released, CBS News conducted a detailed forensic review of the said footage. It was then discovered that it was not the raw footage but a screen recording of the original video. One could see onscreen cursor and menu overlays. Upon closer analysis, it was found that the meta data indicated that the file was created on May 23, 2025.

This was long after Epstein’ death.

There were other anomalies in the video that made one question its authenticity. There is a whole minute that is missing just before midnight that hasn’t been explained by any authority, so far. The staircase leading to Epstein’s cell and the SHU entrance are largely out of view. This also contradicts the government’s earlier claims that the cameras in the jail captured all angles.

The Trump regime manipulated recently released Epstein prison video footage, according to experts. Metadata shows the FBI’s 11-hour Epstein prison video was edited in Adobe Premiere Pro, combining at least two clips and saved multiple times. #3E #OpDeathEaters… pic.twitter.com/VABqkBAg0e — Anonymous (@OpDeathEaters) July 11, 2025

The video’s aspect ratio also changed mid-stream, which is a clear indication of editing.

CBS has reconstructed the jail unit layout using diagrams from the inspector general’s 2023 report. They have concluded that the figure could have been an inmate rather than a staff member.

Forensics expert Conor McCourt, a retired NYPD sergeant, also echoed similar sentiments and stated, “It’s more likely it’s a person in an [orange] uniform.”

Even after presenting so many scounter-evidence, government still insists these findings do not change the cause-of-death ruling. Attorney General Pam Bondi has defended the investigation and has maintained that the “missing minute” is the result of automatic system resets.

So apparently that missing minute from the Epstein Cell block video is really three minutes. Wired and CBS in their investigative reports report that “the video was slightly sped up.” Also Pam Bondi lied about the minute of video not existing because the Department of justice and… pic.twitter.com/aT9qHurfHN — BritneysApple (@BritneysApple) July 30, 2025

She claims that the footage was still within the protocol. The Department of Justice and the FBI also maintained the stance and confirmed the official ruling that Epstein died by suicide.

There are reports of newer FBI-owned copies of the surveillance footage. That footage is reportedly complete and does not include the missing minute. This further complicates the narrative.

The FBI and Bureau of Prisons have declined to make any further comments. However, the expert analysts are asking to reopen the investigations and have an independent party head the investigation process. There are several inconsistencies in the publicly released footage. These include possible editing and overlooked blind spots.

Epstein’s alleged death is the focal point of political discourse and has the capacity to change the narrative of elite privilege.