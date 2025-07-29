‘My Legs Don’t Work’—Bodycam Shows Texas Cops Abusing Paralyzed Driver Over Baseless Drug Claim

In a disturbing incident captured on video, Texas police forced a paraplegic man out of his car during a routine traffic stop after allegedly smelling marijuana but ultimately found nothing illegal.

The stop, which occurred on April 9 and was later posted online, began when De Kalb officers pulled over a vehicle for a “license plate light that was not illuminated,” a minor transportation code violation in Texas.

Escalating matters, an officer claimed to detect the scent of marijuana, declaring, “Odor of marijuana is probable cause for a search,” a rationale often used,” whether they actually smell the weed or not, because it is impossible to prove they’re lying in court unless they admit it.”

Jacob Jackson, the paralyzed driver, struggled to comply with orders because he had no wheelchair available; the backseat and trunk were full. Despite his clear explanation, “I do not have a f-cking wheelchair, you idiot… My legs do not work,” officers insisted he exit.

He was forced out, falling onto the ground just a few feet from traffic. Bodycam footage records, “Well, if you’re going to crawl, crawl yourself that way, sir,” as the officer offered no assistance and refused to provide his badge number, fueling mounting frustration and fear for Jackson’s safety.

During the lengthy detainment, as officers continued the search, Jackson urgently needed to use his catheter, a necessity every four hours due to his condition. His request was met with suspicion and denial; “If you pull your d-ck out, I’m charging you with indecent exposure,” threatened one officer.

Jacob proceeded to plead, “I’m on a time schedule by my doctor… I have to piss every four hours or my bladder gets extended and it can cause issues.” Unable to safely use the catheter under threat of arrest, Jackson eventually urinated on himself.

Another passenger, Dallas Bruce, who is blind and runs the “Brave and Blind” TikTok channel documenting his and Jackson’s experiences, was also ordered out and frisked.

Expressing distrust from previous negative encounters with law enforcement, Bruce told an officer, “I’ve been dirtied by you all before, so I really don’t trust you all, honestly.” The officers frisked him and escorted him to a squad car while continuing their search for nonexistent drugs, emphasizing the policy: “So because he’s paralyzed, he thinks that means he doesn’t have to get out of the car for a probable cause search.”

Despite the officers’ aggressive tactics and a prolonged, thirty-minute search of the vehicle, no marijuana was found. Afterward, all three friends, who had been detained for nearly an hour, were allowed back into the car and released without charges.

The cop offered no apology or explanation, simply stating: “Ok, you all can get back in the vehicle.” This video, now widely circulated, has brought significant attention to the ways in which routine traffic encounters can quickly escalate, particularly for people with disabilities who face unjustified risks and indignities at the hands of police.